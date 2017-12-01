CCI Mtf

This is a fully multi-timeframe version of the Commodity Channel Index standard indicator, which works for any combination of timeframes.

The indicator preserves the correct time scale for all charts at any intervals. When switching to a higher or lower timeframe, the time scale is not distorted. For example, one value of М15 will occupy 15 bars on М1 and 3 bars on М5.

The indicator allows you to see the real dynamics and the overall ratio for all selected periods, as well as accurately evaluate the reliability of trading signals.

The indicator is tested on Just2trade

Parameters

  • CCIPeriod - index calculation period
  • Applied_Price - applied price
  • Redraw - enable/disable the update after closing each candle
  • M1 - show/hide M1 chart
  • M5 - show/hide M5 chart
  • M15 - show/hide M15 chart
  • M30 - show/hide M30 chart
  • H1 - show/hide H1 chart
  • H4 - show/hide H4 chart
  • D1 - show/hide D1 chart
  • W1 - show/hide W1 chart
  • MN - show/hide MN chart
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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