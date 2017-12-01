This is a fully multi-timeframe version of the Commodity Channel Index standard indicator, which works for any combination of timeframes.

The indicator preserves the correct time scale for all charts at any intervals. When switching to a higher or lower timeframe, the time scale is not distorted. For example, one value of М15 will occupy 15 bars on М1 and 3 bars on М5.

The indicator allows you to see the real dynamics and the overall ratio for all selected periods, as well as accurately evaluate the reliability of trading signals.

The indicator is tested on Just2trade

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