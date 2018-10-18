WPR Mtf

This is a multi-frame version of the standard indicator "Williams Percent Range".

Like the other indicators of the author, it allows you to see any set of timeframes at the same time, and all they will be presented on a scale of the current price chart. You can choose any set of timeframes of the indicator and freely switch to the price chart in both the highter and the lower direction.

For each price period, indicator charts will always be displayed at the correct scale.

The indicator is tested on Just2trade

Parameters:

WPeriod - WPR calculation period.

- calculation period. Redraw - enable/disable auto redrawing after closing each candle.

- enable/disable auto redrawing after closing each candle. M1 - show/hide minute chart

- show/hide minute chart M5 - show/hide 5- minute chart

- show/hide 5- minute chart M15 - show/hide the 15-minute chart

- show/hide the 15-minute chart M30 - show/hide the 30-minute chart

- show/hide the 30-minute chart H1 - show/hide hourly chart

- show/hide hourly chart H4 - show/hide 4-hour chart

- show/hide 4-hour chart D1 - show/hide the daily chart

- show/hide the daily chart W1 - show/hide the weekly chart

- show/hide the weekly chart MN - show/hide the monthly chart



