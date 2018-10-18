WPR Mtf

WPR Mtf

This is a multi-frame version of the standard indicator "Williams Percent Range".

Like the other indicators of the author, it allows you to see any set of timeframes at the same time, and all they will be presented on a scale of the current price chart. You can choose any set of timeframes of the indicator and freely switch to the price chart in both the highter and the lower direction.
For each price period, indicator charts will always be displayed at the correct scale.

The indicator is tested on Just2trade

Parameters:
  • WPeriod - WPR calculation period.
  • Redraw - enable/disable auto redrawing after closing each candle.
  • M1 - show/hide minute chart
  • M5 - show/hide 5- minute chart
  • M15 - show/hide the 15-minute chart
  • M30 - show/hide the 30-minute chart
  • H1 - show/hide hourly chart
  • H4 - show/hide 4-hour chart
  • D1 - show/hide the daily chart
  • W1 - show/hide the weekly chart
  • MN - show/hide the monthly chart

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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