Wpr Mtf Mt5

This is a multi-frame version of the standard indicator "Williams Percent Range", that was previously available only for Mt4.

 Now there is a version for Mt5

Like the other indicators of the author, it allows you to see any set of timeframes at the same time, and all they will be presented on a scale of the current price chart. You can choose any set of timeframes of the indicator and freely switch to the price chart in both the highter and the lower direction. For each price period, indicator charts will always be displayed at the correct scale.

Indicator is tested on Just2trade

Parameters:
  • WPeriod - WPR calculation period.
  • M1 - show/hide the minute chart
  • M5 - show/hide the 5- minute chart
  • M15 - show/hide the 15-minute chart
  • M30 - show/hide the 30-minute chart
  • H1 - show/hide the hourly chart
  • H4 - show/hide the 4-hour chart
  • D1 - show/hide the daily chart
  • W1 - show/hide the weekly chart

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Price Trap Test This is a free version of the Price Trap Full Expert Advisor designed to provide an opportunity for free testing of the algorithm on a live account, and not in the strategy tester. The trading signals algorithm is exactly the same here, the difference is that you cannot change the parameters, with the exception of GMToffset . Full version verified with broker just2trade Parameters GMToffset - your broker's time difference and GMT.
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EA_Mrk_Test In fact, this is the free version of EA_Mrk_Full . The algorithm for generating trading signals is exactly the same, the difference is that you cannot change any parameters here, except for GMToffset . The Expert Advisor uses all the good practices from previous versions, but here it is applied a completely different approach to the formation of trading signals. Based on a paradigm "following the market", when instead of trying to forecast a trend change is determined post factum.
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EA_Agr_Test This is a free version of EA_Agr_Full , designed to provide the buyer with the opportunity to check the product not in the tester, but on a live account. Here exactly the same trading algorithm is used, but there is no possibility to change the parameters, except for GMToffset . Orders cannot be more than 0.01 lot and profit is taken very early. For this reason, it is impossible to achieve high returns. Algorithm verified with broker just2trade Parameters GMToffset - differenc
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Custom ADM Oscillator
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The indicator shows the direction of the current trend based on the calculation of the Average Directional Movement Index, but has two important differences from the standard ADM indicator: it presents the results as a simple and intuitive oscillator, and allows to set a custom sensitivity threshold to cut off the market noise. The histogram shows the value and sign of the difference between the +DI and -DI lines: on an uptrend the +DI is higher, the difference is positive, and its value is disp
Ma Multi
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This is a fully multi timeframe version of the Moving average standard indicator, which works for any combination of timeframes. The indicator allows quickly and effortlessly viewing the charts from different timeframes at the same time. You can create and set of intervals and freely switch to a higher or lower one. At the same time, the selected charts will always be displayed in a correct time scale. The interaction of the short-term and long-term trends will be clearly visible, and it will al
Force Multi
Dmitriy Susloparov
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This is a multitimeframe version of the popular Force index oscillator. Interpretation of the conventional version of the indicator is relatively complex, therefore, its multitimeframe representation is especially relevant. Monitoring different periods becomes comfortable and the indicator turns out to be more informative. It provides the ability to show or hide any graphs, from minute to daily inclusive. It is also possible to select the oscillator plotting style: line, section or histogram. Yo
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Dmitriy Susloparov
Indicators
Do you want to see the candlestick formation on a higher timeframe, but do not want to be detached from the lower chart you trade on? Then this indicator is for you! It draws candles of any timeframe as histogram bars and accurately replicates the proportions between the candle body and wicks. At the same time, the time scale is not interrupted. For example, on a minute chart, each M5 candle will take up 5 bars. Each candle formed before the start of the indicator will be replicated five times w
ROC Multiframe
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Indicators
This is a true Price Rate-of-Change multi-timeframe indicator. It shows the charts of various timeframes in a single window converting them to the time scale used to perform trades. You are able to select both higher and lower timeframes, as well as change the main trading timeframe. You will always see all the lines of the indicator on the right scale. Two color scheme variants are available: with color change when crossing zero, and without. You can also define the data display style (lines or
ROC Signal
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Indicators
This oscillator generates trade signals based on the analysis of two smoothed Price Rate-of-Change graphs, which are calculated using different periods. One of the graphs is used as the main one, the second as the signal line. The difference between them is displayed as an oscillator in the form of a histogram, divided into four phases: the beginning of the rise, the completion of the rise, the beginning of the fall and the end of the fall. When the color is bright blue, the ROC indicator intens
ATR Channel Multiframe
Dmitriy Susloparov
Indicators
This is a fully multitimeframe version of the ATR Channel standard indicator, which works for any combination of timeframes. The indicator allows viewing price channels from different timeframes in one window, and they will always be displayed in a correct time scale. You can create and set of intervals and freely switch to a higher or lower one. Please note: in the " From Median Price " display mode, it is easy to identify reversal points at intersections of levels from higher timeframes by lev
CCI Mtf
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Indicators
This is a fully multi-timeframe version of the Commodity Channel Index standard indicator, which works for any combination of timeframes. The indicator preserves the correct time scale for all charts at any intervals. When switching to a higher or lower timeframe, the time scale is not distorted. For example, one value of М15 will occupy 15 bars on М1 and 3 bars on М5 . The indicator allows you to see the real dynamics and the overall ratio for all selected periods, as well as accurately evaluat
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This is a fully multi-timeframe version of the DeMarker standard indicator, which works for any combination of timeframes. Like my other multi-timeframe indicators, it implements the idea of saving the right time scale for all charts on any intervals. When switching to the higher or lower timeframe, the time scale is not distorted. For example, one value of М15 will occupy 15 bars on М1 and 3 bars on М5 . The indicator allows you to see the real dynamics and the overall ratio for all selected pe
RSI Mtf
Dmitriy Susloparov
Indicators
RSI Mtf This is a multi-frame version of the standard indicator " Relative Strength Index ". Here, the same ideology is implemented, as in other indicators of the author, such as " Ma_Multi ", " CCI MTF ", " DeMarker Mtf ", " Force Multi ". Their common distinguishing feature is the observance of the correct time scale. In the indicator window you can create any set of timeframes, and the scale of each will always correspond to the scale of the current price chart. This way you can see the ove
WPR Mtf
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Indicators
WPR Mtf This is a multi-frame version of the standard indicator " Williams Percent Range ". Like the other indicators of the author, it allows you to see any set of timeframes at the same time, and all they will be presented on a scale of the current price chart. You can choose any set of timeframes of the indicator and freely switch to the price chart in both the highter and the lower direction. For each price period, indicator charts will always be displayed at the correct scale. The indicat
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Dmitriy Susloparov
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ADM Oscillator Multiframe Unlike the classic indicator " Average Direction Movement index ", this indicator shows directly the difference between the +DI and -DI values. When +DI is greater than -DI results above zero and vice versa. This is more visual and, in addition, allows you to clearly see the interaction of indicator readings for different timeframes. It also uses a proprietary technology that allows you to see different timeframes simultaneously on a single time scale. For example, fo
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Dmitriy Susloparov
Experts
EA Mrk Full The Expert Advisor uses all the good practices from previous versions, but here it is applied a completely different approach to the formation of trading signals. Based on a paradigm "following the market", when instead of trying to forecast a trend change is determined post factum. In addition, the newly developed adaptive trailing technology is used to manage pending orders when the order position changes depending on the situation. This allows you to protect the pending order f
EAAgrFull
Dmitriy Susloparov
Experts
EA_Agr_Full This is the result of the EA_Mrk_Full EA evolution. Inheriting all the successful solutions, it is, nevertheless, a completely new product, as it uses a newly discovered technology. The EA has two separate algorithms for working with pending orders, as well as an expert system that determines the current state of the market. The Expert Advisor automatically selects the optimal algorithm depending on which phase the trading processes enter. Thanks to this, the program confidently co
Price Trap Full
Dmitriy Susloparov
Experts
Price Trap Full The Expert Advisor inherits some principles tested in the previous products of the author, but uses a different algorithm for working with pending orders. According to the test results, we managed to achieve the best ratio of profit and drawdown here. The algorithm can work on any currency pair and any timeframe, but the best results were achieved on XAUUSD M5 . Algorithm verified with broker just2trade On a real account, the EA works no worse than in the strategy tester, you ca
Ma Multi Mt5
Dmitriy Susloparov
Indicators
This is the same Ma Multi indicator that was previously available only for Mt4 .    Now there is a version for Mt5 .     It belongs to a whole family of multi-frame indicators, implementing the idea of displaying different timeframes in a single time scale. Horizontal fixation the scale allows one glance to get the big picture and provides additional opportunities for technical analysis. The indicator is tested on Just2trade Indicator parameters: MA_Period - averaging period of the moving av
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