ATR Channel Multiframe

This is a fully multitimeframe version of the ATR Channel standard indicator, which works for any combination of timeframes.

The indicator allows viewing price channels from different timeframes in one window, and they will always be displayed in a correct time scale.

You can create and set of intervals and freely switch to a higher or lower one.

Please note: in the "From Median Price" display mode, it is easy to identify reversal points at intersections of levels from higher timeframes by levels from lower timeframes.

The indicator is tested on Just2trade

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