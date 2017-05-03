This is a fully multi timeframe version of the Moving average standard indicator, which works for any combination of timeframes.

The indicator allows quickly and effortlessly viewing the charts from different timeframes at the same time. You can create and set of intervals and freely switch to a higher or lower one. At the same time, the selected charts will always be displayed in a correct time scale.

The interaction of the short-term and long-term trends will be clearly visible, and it will allow you to navigate the current situation more accurately.

The indicator is tested on Just2trade

The indicator settings are traditional and do not require special comments:

Period - averaging period of the moving average.

- averaging period of the moving average. Method - calculation method of the moving average.

- calculation method of the moving average. Redraw - enable/disable auto redrawing after closing each candle.

- enable/disable auto redrawing after closing each candle. M1 - show/hide the 1-minute chart.

- show/hide the 1-minute chart. M5 - show/hide the 5-minute chart.

- show/hide the 5-minute chart. M15 - show/hide the 15-minute chart.

- show/hide the 15-minute chart. M30 - show/hide the 30-minute chart.

- show/hide the 30-minute chart. H1 - show/hide the 1-hour chart.

- show/hide the 1-hour chart. H4 - show/hide the 4-hour chart.

- show/hide the 4-hour chart. D1 - show/hide the daily chart.

- show/hide the daily chart. W1 - show/hide the weekly chart.

- show/hide the weekly chart. MN - show/hide the monthly chart.

- show/hide the monthly chart. Notify - On/Off custom Alert

- On/Off custom Alert Observe - price chart timeframe

- price chart timeframe Reference - moving average timeframe

For example, you want to receive a signal when the price on the M1 chart crosses the moving average for the M15 chart. For this, the parameter Observe is set to M1 and Reference is set to M15.



