Custom ADM Oscillator

The indicator shows the direction of the current trend based on the calculation of the Average Directional Movement Index, but has two important differences from the standard ADM indicator: it presents the results as a simple and intuitive oscillator, and allows to set a custom sensitivity threshold to cut off the market noise.

The histogram shows the value and sign of the difference between the +DI and -DI lines: on an uptrend the +DI is higher, the difference is positive, and its value is displayed above the zero line by a light blue color. On the contrary, if there is a downtrend, the +DI is lower, the difference is negative and the line corresponding to its value is drawn with red color below the zero line.

To avoid false signals during a flat period or during random short-term price spikes, it is useful to set a specific threshold, below which the indicator's value will remain equal to zero.

As a result, the interpretation of the measurements becomes quite easy: the colored bands of the histogram show the trend direction, and the black "empty" areas depict the flat.

By analyzing the ratio of the extent and the duration of different histogram zones, it is possible to understand what happens on the higher timeframes: for example, if the uptrend zones are longer and the downtrend zones are shorter - then on a higher timeframe there is a stable uptrend.

If the continuous trend lasts very long or ends with a black one - there is a high probability of an extreme.

The indicator is tested on Just2trade

The indicator has two parameters

  • PERIOD - The number of bars, used for the indicator calculation. Recommended values – from 5 to 50.
  • THRESHOLD - The indicator sensitivity threshold. Chosen experimentally depending on the market noise value. Usually from 1 to 10.
  • MARK - Enable/disable labels on the main chart.
  • ALERT - Enable/disable the alert window.
  • MULTI - Enable/disable the calculations for other timeframes.

The screenshot depicts the difference between the proposed and the standard ADM indicator. Both are attached with the same parameter PERIOD = 30.

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Indicators
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