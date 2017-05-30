ROC Multiframe

This is a true Price Rate-of-Change multi-timeframe indicator.

It shows the charts of various timeframes in a single window converting them to the time scale used to perform trades.

You are able to select both higher and lower timeframes, as well as change the main trading timeframe. You will always see all the lines of the indicator on the right scale.

Two color scheme variants are available: with color change when crossing zero, and without.

You can also define the data display style (lines or histogram) in the indicator parameters.

The indicator is tested on Just2trade

Parameters