EA Double Dragon Ultimatum MT4

This is a fully automatic system for multi-currency trading (17 currency pairs) on the Forex market.

The trading system itself finds the most powerful Price Action patterns in a fully automatic mode!

Trading is conducted on 17 currency pairs at the same time and uses timeframes M5.

Each pair has a stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop.

Real monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2238618

Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit.

Determines the direction of the transaction based on the built-in indicators.

It can trade on Trend and Reverse.

A false signal recognition filter is built in.

The EA can recognize Flat areas on charts and not trade on these areas.

MetaTrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72806

Requirements and recommendations

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The recommended balance minimum (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 2000 or $ 20 on a cent account.

Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.

if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

Leverage from 1:500 and more.

Safe trading requires a minimum lot of 0.01. Check your broker to support a minimum lot of 0.01.

EA requires a standard VPS server.

Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213 ( the EA requires a minimum of 5000 bars in the history ).

For the Strategy Tester: Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true , a multi-currency tester is used.

- if set to , a multi-currency tester is used. For quick test, use:

Tick simulation methods:



Control points (nearest less timeframe)

Pairs and timeframe

EURUSD GBPUSD GBPJPY AUDUSD GBPAUD USDCAD GBPCAD EURAUD EURCAD EURJPY GBPCHF GBPNZD NZDJPY CHFJPY CADJPY EURNZD AUDJPY

EURUSD - true , use EURUSD;

- , use EURUSD; ...

AUDJPY - true , use AUDJPY;

- , use AUDJPY; Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Order Comment— Comment to order.

Comment to order. Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.

Allowable slippage before an order triggers. disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.

disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);

- if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management); User_Balance - user-defined balance;

- user-defined balance;

Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

- Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance ;

- lot size per ; Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false );

- fixed lot (if is ); Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.



Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday; ...

Friday - trade on Friday.

Intraday trading by time:

Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.

— If true trading will be performed by time. GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used).

— GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used). Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).

Operation start time (hh:mm). Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).

Operation end time on Friday:

Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.

If true, trades at a certain time. Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).







