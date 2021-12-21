EA Double Dragon Ultimatum MT5

This is a fully automatic system for multi-currency trading (17 currency pairs) on the Forex market.

The trading system itself finds the most powerful Price Action patterns in a fully automatic mode!

Trading is conducted on 17 currency pairs at the same time and uses timeframes M5.

Each pair has a stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop.

Real monitoringhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2238618


Benefits
  • Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit.
  • Determines the direction of the transaction based on the built-in indicators.
  • It can trade on Trend and Reverse.
  • A false signal recognition filter is built in.
  • The EA can recognize Flat areas on charts and not trade on these areas.

MetaTrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72807

Requirements and recommendations

  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The recommended balance minimum (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 2000 or $ 20 on a cent account. 
  • Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.
  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers. 
  • Leverage from 1:500 and more.
  • Safe trading requires a minimum lot of 0.01. Check your broker to support a minimum lot of 0.01.
  • EA requires a standard VPS server.
  • Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.
  • Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213 ( the EA requires a minimum of 5000 bars in the history ).

For the Strategy Tester:

  • Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.
  • For quick test, use:
      • Tick simulation methods:
        • M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices)

    Pairs and timeframe

    1. EURUSD
    2. GBPUSD
    3. GBPJPY
    4. AUDUSD
    5. GBPAUD
    6. USDCAD
    7. GBPCAD
    8. EURAUD
    9. EURCAD
    10. EURJPY
    11. GBPCHF
    12. GBPNZD 
    13. NZDJPY
    14. CHFJPY
    15. CADJPY
    16. EURNZD
    17. AUDJPY
      Parameters
      • EURUSD - true, use EURUSD;
      • ...
      • AUDJPY - true, use AUDJPY;
      • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
      • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
      • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
      • Order Comment— Comment to order.
      • Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.
      • disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.
      • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
        • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
        • Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
        • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
        • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
        • Multi_Currency_BackTest:
          • true - use the multi-currency tester;
          • false - use the current currency and timeframe;
        • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
          • disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.

        Trading within the week:
        • Monday - trade on Monday;
        • ...
        • Friday - trade on Friday.

        Intraday trading by time:

        • Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
        • GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used).
        • Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).
        • Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).

        Operation end time on Friday:

        • Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.
        • Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).



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