Octopus Super Trend Master

This Expert Advisor is designed to enter orders according to trend parameters of other TimeFrames, MACD and Moving Averages as well as the characteristics of each currency pair to assist in the decision to invest.

It has the possibility to enter the market in the opposite direction of movement (reverse). Position is plotted by a stoploss and static takeprofit, based on price..



Operation:

You work with regular variable spread brokers and generally work best on the currency pairs below, so it is advisable to first run on a demo account to see which settings will be best for your broker, as each broker uses different liquidity providers and services. Software



Features:

✔ TakeProfit and StopLoss Function.

✔ Works with 4 to 5 digit brokers.

✔ Propagation filter.

✔ Lowering protection.

✔ EA Information Dashboard.

✔ 4 Types of Money Management (Fixed Lot, Calculated, Proportional, Balanced).

✔ Trading times with adjustments.

✔ Avançado Advanced algorithm for entering and leaving the market.





Inputs descriptions:

: Trader can choose between Robot_Setup or My_Setup, we suggest testing on Robot_Setup option first.: By default the lot is calculated proportionally to the value of the account balance, in this new version Trader can choose between balance proportional lot or fixed lot.It is distance to correct profit, defaults to 120 but analyzes the market and may change according to the chosen currency.It is distance to correct losses, defaults to 80 and analyzes the mecha to change this value according to the chosen currency.This fast average helps in decision making.Average Slow is also part of a dataset that also assists in deciding to issue an order.When Trader enters 1 the Robot will make investments in the optimal order for the desired currency pair, when Trader enters -1 the investment will be made in reverse order.Maximum tolerance limit for entering order, suggestion: 0.01 to 0.5.Minimum tolerance limit for entering order, suggestion: 0.01 to 0.5.The Trader can select between Robot Configuration or My Configuration, by selecting the first one the Settings will be the top one. By selecting the Second, the analysis will be done by the Robot.