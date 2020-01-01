Octopus Super Trend Master
- Experts
- Cesar Castro Barbosa
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 1 January 2020
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor is designed to enter orders according to trend parameters of other TimeFrames, MACD and Moving Averages as well as the characteristics of each currency pair to assist in the decision to invest.
It has the possibility to enter the market in the opposite direction of movement (reverse). Position is plotted by a stoploss and static
takeprofit, based on price..
Operation:
You work with regular variable spread brokers and generally work best on the currency pairs below, so it is advisable to first run on a demo account to see which settings will be best for your broker, as each broker uses different liquidity providers and services. Software
Features:
- Programado para as seguintes moedas:
- Períodos: M30 e H1
- Pares de Moedas: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD,
- EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, GBP/CHF, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD .
Inputs descriptions:Choose the type of setting you want: Trader can choose between Robot_Setup or My_Setup, we suggest testing on Robot_Setup option first.
Choose Proportional Lot or Fixed Lot: By default the lot is calculated proportionally to the value of the account balance, in this new version Trader can choose between balance proportional lot or fixed lot.
Take Profit: It is distance to correct profit, defaults to 120 but analyzes the market and may change according to the chosen currency.
Stop Loss: It is distance to correct losses, defaults to 80 and analyzes the mecha to change this value according to the chosen currency.
Average Fast: This fast average helps in decision making.
Average Slow: Average Slow is also part of a dataset that also assists in deciding to issue an order.
Reverse Order: Enter 1 or -1 When Trader enters 1 the Robot will make investments in the optimal order for the desired currency pair, when Trader enters -1 the investment will be made in reverse order.
Higher limit: Maximum tolerance limit for entering order, suggestion: 0.01 to 0.5.
Lower limit: Minimum tolerance limit for entering order, suggestion: 0.01 to 0.5.
Choose the type of setting you want: The Trader can select between Robot Configuration or My Configuration, by selecting the first one the Settings will be the top one. By selecting the Second, the analysis will be done by the Robot.