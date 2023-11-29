Aristocrat EA

  • Experts
  • Gabriel Siljevinac
    Gabriel Siljevinac

    Gabriel Siljevinac

    I'm a self taught 19-year old programmer who makes trading bots with my partner. We've been making expert advisors since 2019, and we have a lot of experience and a lot of good bots to share with you!
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 29 November 2023
  • Activations: 10
Aristocrat EA is a sophisticated grid bot designed to navigate the the harsh and unforgiving market with precision and agility. This AI-driven software embodies the essence of efficiency, reliability, and adaptability, making it stand out as one of the best grid bots in the trading scene. This EA stands out from other grid systems by its risk management system and multi-currency trading on one chart.

Advantages of Aristocrat EA :
  • Advanced grid trading system with AI optimizing the strategy based on the current market conditions
  • Great risk management, minimizing your losses to prevent any larger drawdown
  • Average drawdown is below 10%
  • Simple settings, so you don't have to worry about anything
  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Slow but consistent profits in every market condition. With this EA, our goal was to make a profitable bot, not an unrealistic 10% a week EA. So the main advantage of this EA is to make small but steady profits!!

Trading Recommendations:
  • PAIRS SUPPORTED : AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD
  • Timeframe:  M15
  • Min Deposit: $1000+
  • Account type: ECN/RAW/Razor
  • Leverage: No limit
  • Broker recommend: IC Markets, Pepperstone, FXTM.
  • VPS not necessary but recommended

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Risk Settings
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Lot-sizing Method : Automatically counts your risk based on the setting you choose (Low risk - about 0.35%, Medium Risk - about 0.75%, High Risk - about 1.5%, Extremly High Risk - 2.0%+, or fixed lot)
Fixed Lot - if the risk setting is fixed lot, you input the lot here.
Max Spread - Pretty self explanatory, the maximum spread at which the bot will enter trades.
Max Slippage - Maximum slippage
Max Symbols - Maximum symbols the bot can have trades at a time (For example, if the value is 2, and AUDNZD & AUDCAD are both in trades, the EA will not open trades for NZDCAD)
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Strategy Settings
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Symbols separated by comma : Input all the symbols you want the EA to trade (We recommend AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD. But you could have other pairs like EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD or something else, its up to you)
AI Grid Management - With this setting ON, AI will monitor the trading strategy and change it depending on market conditions. THIS FEATURE IS STILL IN TESTING, so keep that in mind. It doesnt affect the strategy that much.
Start Hour and End Hour - The time at which the EA enters the trades.
Max Trades- Maximum trades that an EA can be at a time
Max drawdown in % - Maximum equity drop before the EA closes the trades. Good for funded challenges
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Beware of using this EA on prop firms!!!

This EA can run on a lot of prop firms which allow this type of EA, like TFF, FundedNext and so on... But it CANNOT RUN on the prop firms which have a lot consistency rule and ban the Grid EA's.

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How to buy an EA? (MQL5 Official)

How to test EA before purchasement? (MQL5 Official)

PRICE IS CURRENTLY 350$ BUT IT WILL INCREASE TO 500$ ONCE 10 SALES ARE MADE SO ACT QUICK!!

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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Sovereign
Gabriel Siljevinac
Experts
Introducing Sovereign – the safest, most robust EA for managing large funded accounts on the MT4 platform. Built exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair, Sovereign is designed with precision and advanced risk management to deliver stable and consistent results in a volatile market. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Equity Watcher
Gabriel Siljevinac
Utilities
Equity Watcher: Your Ultimate Risk Management Tool --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Watcher is a must-have for traders who value precision and control over their accounts. This powerful EA monitors all trades on your account in real time, ensuring that your equity stays within safe limits. When the drawdown exceeds a user-defined threshold, Equity Watcher takes immediate action by
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