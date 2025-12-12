Small Account Scalpler

Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip

Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts.

The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control, making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts.

Key Features

  • Triple Confirmation Strategy:
    Trades are opened only when Bollinger Band breakouts, RSI signals, and Support/Resistance levels align—ensuring precise entries and minimal false signals.

  • ⚙️ Smart Scalping Logic:
    Designed for fast-moving markets with optimized trade frequency to catch short, reliable price swings.

  • 🧠 Dynamic Support & Resistance Detection:
    Automatically adapts to changing market structure for more intelligent entries and exits.

  • 💰 Optimized for Small Accounts:
    Low drawdown, tight stop losses, and smart position sizing to protect your capital.

  • 🔄 Fully Automated:
    No manual intervention required—just attach the EA to your chart and let it trade.

  • 📈 Adjustable Parameters:
    Customize BB deviation, RSI period, trade frequency, TP/SL, and lot sizing to fit your trading style.

How It Works

  1. Bollinger Bands detect market volatility and potential breakout zones.

  2. RSI confirms momentum and overbought/oversold conditions.

  3. Support/Resistance zones act as confluence filters to ensure trades align with key price levels.

  4. The EA executes precise scalp entries, sets automatic SL/TP, and manages open positions using smart trailing logic.

Why Choose Small Account Scalper

  • Designed for high accuracy and capital safety

  • Uses low-risk, high-probability entries

  • Tested on multiple market conditions

  • Suitable for new and experienced traders

  • Perfect for those managing smaller account sizes

Important Note

Always test on a demo account before live trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


