EA Way of the Turtle

Logics


EA Dow strategy is an Expert Advisor based on the Chalse Dow theory of “keeping trends”.

The Expert Advisor uses the selected TF, if the previous bar was upward, it means it will open a buy and place a stop behind the Low of the previous candle (it is possible to set a filter of the indent from the previous candle), then after the current candle closes, the stop loss will again be moved beyond the Low, and so the trade will be held in the market until it will not be knocked out in the stop loss

Well suited for trading medium / long term trend instruments.  Before starting trading, an independent analysis of the instrument for the presence of a trend is required. Well suited for trailing positions by bars, on all time frames from m1-MN.

For trading, stocks, currencies, metals, indices are suitable – generally speaking – most of the financial assets on which there is a medium-term trend.

Recommended time frame is D1.

Positions are opened after breaking through the high / low of the previous bar, in the direction of the price.

Stop loss is set after the previous peak of the candlestick.

The trading logic is taken from Charles Doe’s theory of trend retention.

The purpose of using this EA is to maximize profitable trades by not using a fixed take profit.

Account types: Netting, Hedging.

Doesn’t use martingale, averaging, grid.

Trading recommendations:

To use the Expert Advisor, you must first select, in your opinion, instruments with a potential long-term downtrend or uptrend. For example, shares of promising companies or other instrument. Turn off the EA as soon as a flat occurs in the market.

Input parameters


Input parameters

FilterPips – a filter to add to a high / low candlestick, used when placing a stop loss.

Use MaxProfit = true / false – a parameter that enables / disables the use of the maximum profit, upon receipt of which the profit will be closed.

By default, it is recommended not to enable this parameter because the essence of the strategy is following the trend as long as possible.

MaxProfDistance – the maximum number of profit points. By default, it is recommended to set it to 0.

Use MaxLoss = true / false – a parameter that enables / disables the use of the maximum loss, upon receipt of which the deal will be closed.

By default, stop loss is always set, but its size depends on the size of the previous candle. This parameter is needed as an additional limiter of the maximum stop loss size.

MaxLossDistance – maximum number of loss points.

Lots – lot size for trades.

Growth rate – filter for opening deals. The default is 0.5 for all instruments.

Virtual Stop Loss – using a virtual stop loss.

Magic Number – unique order number.

Slippage – slippage in points.

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Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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GoldPro (MT5) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket-style
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Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
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Sergey Batudayev
Experts
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The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
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4.6 (10)
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Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT4 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. Version for MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com
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5 (5)
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3 (2)
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5 (1)
Utilities
This is a screener that allows to identify assets that are more than usually overbought (% growth) or oversold (% fall)  within a selected period of time (time frame). The market is ruled by the law, buy cheaper, sell more expensive,  but without an automatic scanner it is very difficult to identify assets overbought or oversold, say, within the current week, or the current hour, or month. There can be dozens or hundreds of instruments, sometimes it is simply not possible to physically analyze e
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
Work logic The importance of this indicator lies in the fact that it allows you to understand how much “fuel is still left at the instrument.” Imagine the situation, you left in a car with a half-discharged battery, on average, this amount of energy is usually enough for a car for 250 km, so if you want to, you cannot overcome a distance of 700 km. So for each instrument, there is a certain daily price movement, and as a result of statistical observations, it was revealed that 95% of the time t
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Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
MetaTrader utility MTI (Main Trading Info) – shows the basic trading information for a trader, namely: average and current spread size Swap size for short and long positions Cost of 1 pip for 1 trading lot Stop Level size (minimum distance for placing pending orders) Time until the end of the current (red) and time until the start of the next (gray) trading session The time until the end of the current trading session is displayed in red, the time until the opening of the next session is display
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
EA Pump and Dump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Experts
Strategy logic Pump and Dump Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading advisor created by a trader for traders. The strategy is “buy cheaper, sell more expensive”. Orders are opened after a significant rise / fall in price. The basic meaning of the Pump and Dump strategy is to buy an asset cheaper when the price falls, and sell it higher when the price rises. You have probably noticed that after sharp price movements in the market, a significant price rollback occurs in the opposite direction
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Close All Positive Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Script Close All Positive Orders for MT4       - will allow you to quickly close all profitable orders on your account. The script is   suitable   for moments   when you need to quickly close all profitable orders   . The script has the only parameter for setting Profit_in_pips - in it you specify how many points of profit should be on the order so that it falls under the conditions for closing the position. The script is very easy to use   , just drag and drop the script onto the chart and it w
True Supply and Demand
Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
True Supply and Demand indicator       - will allow you to quickly determine the location of resistance and support levels on all timeframes. The indicator will be useful for those who use technical analysis in their trading. The indicator is easy to use, just drag and drop on the chart and the indicator will show you the most likely support and resistance levels. When switching timeframes, you will see the levels for the newly selected timeframe. Recommended Robot Scalper       -       test  
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilities
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, a program that allows you to control the total risk of your trading advisors on your account. With this program, you can control the maximum risk that will be allowed on the account for all advisors. For example, you set the risk of 30% of the maximum drawdown, which means that if your equity trading robots exceed the risk of 30%, the Risk Controller will close all positions of advisers, and can also close all open charts, thereby preventing advisers from working
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