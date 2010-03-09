EA Way of the Turtle
- Experts
-
Sergey BatudayevHello!
My name is Sergey, I have been trading in financial markets since 2014. Since 2018, I have been developing applications and utilities that I myself use in my trading.
I have a master's degree in finance.
- Version: 1.9
- Activations: 5
Logics
EA Dow strategy is an Expert Advisor based on the Chalse Dow theory of “keeping trends”.
The Expert Advisor uses the selected TF, if the previous bar was upward, it means it will open a buy and place a stop behind the Low of the previous candle (it is possible to set a filter of the indent from the previous candle), then after the current candle closes, the stop loss will again be moved beyond the Low, and so the trade will be held in the market until it will not be knocked out in the stop loss
Well suited for trading medium / long term trend instruments. Before starting trading, an independent analysis of the instrument for the presence of a trend is required. Well suited for trailing positions by bars, on all time frames from m1-MN.
For trading, stocks, currencies, metals, indices are suitable – generally speaking – most of the financial assets on which there is a medium-term trend.
Recommended time frame is D1.
Positions are opened after breaking through the high / low of the previous bar, in the direction of the price.
Stop loss is set after the previous peak of the candlestick.
The trading logic is taken from Charles Doe’s theory of trend retention.
The purpose of using this EA is to maximize profitable trades by not using a fixed take profit.
Account types: Netting, Hedging.
Doesn’t use martingale, averaging, grid.
Trading recommendations:
To use the Expert Advisor, you must first select, in your opinion, instruments with a potential long-term downtrend or uptrend. For example, shares of promising companies or other instrument. Turn off the EA as soon as a flat occurs in the market.
Input parameters
Input parameters
FilterPips – a filter to add to a high / low candlestick, used when placing a stop loss.
Use MaxProfit = true / false – a parameter that enables / disables the use of the maximum profit, upon receipt of which the profit will be closed.
By default, it is recommended not to enable this parameter because the essence of the strategy is following the trend as long as possible.
MaxProfDistance – the maximum number of profit points. By default, it is recommended to set it to 0.
Use MaxLoss = true / false – a parameter that enables / disables the use of the maximum loss, upon receipt of which the deal will be closed.
By default, stop loss is always set, but its size depends on the size of the previous candle. This parameter is needed as an additional limiter of the maximum stop loss size.
MaxLossDistance – maximum number of loss points.
Lots – lot size for trades.
Growth rate – filter for opening deals. The default is 0.5 for all instruments.
Virtual Stop Loss – using a virtual stop loss.
Magic Number – unique order number.
Slippage – slippage in points.