EA Way of the Turtle

For trading, stocks, currencies, metals, indices are suitable – generally speaking – most of the financial assets on which there is a medium-term trend.

Recommended time frame is D1.

Positions are opened after breaking through the high / low of the previous bar, in the direction of the price.

Stop loss is set after the previous peak of the candlestick.

The trading logic is taken from Charles Doe’s theory of trend retention.

The purpose of using this EA is to maximize profitable trades by not using a fixed take profit.

Account types: Netting, Hedging.

Doesn’t use martingale, averaging, grid.

Trading recommendations:

To use the Expert Advisor, you must first select, in your opinion, instruments with a potential long-term downtrend or uptrend. For example, shares of promising companies or other instrument. Turn off the EA as soon as a flat occurs in the market.

Input parameters

