1. Product Overview

NEXA Ichimoku Pro Max

NEXA Ichimoku Pro Max is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on Ichimoku trend alignment and ATR-based risk control.

The system uses a higher timeframe for directional bias and a lower timeframe for entry timing.

Its default structure is H1 for trend confirmation and M15 for execution.

The trading logic combines Ichimoku alignment, ATR volatility filtering, volume strength, OBV direction, spread control, and position management.

2. Main Trading Logic

The EA checks the higher timeframe first and only allows trading in the confirmed direction.

After that, it evaluates the entry timeframe using Ichimoku structure, ATR conditions, volume flow, and signal quality.

The main entry structure includes:

higher timeframe Ichimoku trend bias

entry timeframe Tenkan/Kijun alignment

price location relative to the cloud

ATR minimum threshold

volume or OBV flow confirmation

signal quality scoring

If the required conditions are not met, no trade is opened.

3. Risk Management

The system uses ATR-based stop loss calculation as the main risk framework.

Take profit is calculated by a risk-reward multiple, and position size can be set either by fixed lots or by balance risk percentage.

Risk control functions include:

fixed lot or risk-percent lot calculation

minimum and maximum lot limits

ATR-based initial stop loss

risk-reward based target price

broker stop-distance adjustment

maximum spread filter

4. Position Management

After entry, the EA can manage open positions automatically.

Management functions include:

break-even adjustment after a defined reward level

ATR trailing stop after profit expansion

structure-based exit when trend conditions weaken

optional one-position-only mode per symbol

5. Timeframe Structure

The EA is designed with a multi-timeframe approach.

Default configuration:

Trend timeframe: H1

Entry timeframe: M15

The chart timeframe does not define the signal logic directly.

The internal logic uses the input timeframe settings.

6. Filters and Execution Conditions

To improve execution quality, the system includes several built-in filters:

trading time filter

weekday filter

maximum spread filter

minimum ATR filter

volume strength filter

OBV direction filter

same-direction re-entry control

These conditions help the system avoid weak or low-quality entries.

7. Input Parameters

The input parameters are grouped into logical sections:

General Settings

Lot & Risk

Multi-Timeframe

Core Strategy

Trading Time Filter

Position Management

This structure makes the EA easier to configure and test.

8. Suitable Use

This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want:

Ichimoku-based trend trading

ATR-based stop management

multi-timeframe entry logic

automatic break-even and trailing control

structured risk management inside one EA

9. Notes

The product is provided as a compiled MetaTrader 5 application.

Operation results depend on symbol conditions, broker settings, spread, volatility, and user parameters.

Before using the product on a live account, users should review the settings and test them in their own trading environment.

10. Support

Product support is provided through the MQL5 service communication system.