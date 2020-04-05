NEXA Ichimoku Pro Max
- Experts
-
Park SeongcheonHello,
My name is Park Sung Chan, a developer specializing in MetaTrader 5 algorithmic trading systems.
I design and research long-term, reliable automated trading models based on the structural characteristics and statistical patterns of financial markets.
- Version: 2.17
- Activations: 5
1. Product Overview
NEXA Ichimoku Pro Max is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on Ichimoku trend alignment and ATR-based risk control.
The system uses a higher timeframe for directional bias and a lower timeframe for entry timing.
Its default structure is H1 for trend confirmation and M15 for execution.
The trading logic combines Ichimoku alignment, ATR volatility filtering, volume strength, OBV direction, spread control, and position management.
2. Main Trading Logic
The EA checks the higher timeframe first and only allows trading in the confirmed direction.
After that, it evaluates the entry timeframe using Ichimoku structure, ATR conditions, volume flow, and signal quality.
The main entry structure includes:
- higher timeframe Ichimoku trend bias
- entry timeframe Tenkan/Kijun alignment
- price location relative to the cloud
- ATR minimum threshold
- volume or OBV flow confirmation
- signal quality scoring
If the required conditions are not met, no trade is opened.
3. Risk Management
The system uses ATR-based stop loss calculation as the main risk framework.
Take profit is calculated by a risk-reward multiple, and position size can be set either by fixed lots or by balance risk percentage.
Risk control functions include:
- fixed lot or risk-percent lot calculation
- minimum and maximum lot limits
- ATR-based initial stop loss
- risk-reward based target price
- broker stop-distance adjustment
- maximum spread filter
4. Position Management
After entry, the EA can manage open positions automatically.
Management functions include:
- break-even adjustment after a defined reward level
- ATR trailing stop after profit expansion
- structure-based exit when trend conditions weaken
- optional one-position-only mode per symbol
5. Timeframe Structure
The EA is designed with a multi-timeframe approach.
Default configuration:
- Trend timeframe: H1
- Entry timeframe: M15
The chart timeframe does not define the signal logic directly.
The internal logic uses the input timeframe settings.
6. Filters and Execution Conditions
To improve execution quality, the system includes several built-in filters:
- trading time filter
- weekday filter
- maximum spread filter
- minimum ATR filter
- volume strength filter
- OBV direction filter
- same-direction re-entry control
These conditions help the system avoid weak or low-quality entries.
7. Input Parameters
The input parameters are grouped into logical sections:
- General Settings
- Lot & Risk
- Multi-Timeframe
- Core Strategy
- Trading Time Filter
- Position Management
This structure makes the EA easier to configure and test.
8. Suitable Use
This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want:
- Ichimoku-based trend trading
- ATR-based stop management
- multi-timeframe entry logic
- automatic break-even and trailing control
- structured risk management inside one EA
9. Notes
The product is provided as a compiled MetaTrader 5 application.
Operation results depend on symbol conditions, broker settings, spread, volatility, and user parameters.
Before using the product on a live account, users should review the settings and test them in their own trading environment.
10. Support
Product support is provided through the MQL5 service communication system.