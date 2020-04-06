StrategiaDay MT5

This Expert Advisor implements a daily breakout strategy.

Each day, two pending orders are placed: one Buy Stop and one Sell Stop.

Once one of the orders is triggered, the other is automatically deleted to prevent double entry.

If the price moves against the open position, the EA can activate an adaptive grid of orders with variable lot sizes based on a multiplier coefficient.

The EA can trade using a single order or a grid, configurable in the settings.

Take Profit can be set for a single open order and a total Take Profit for the entire grid.

It is suitable for various currency pairs.

This is a reliable and profitable trading strategy for all forex pairs, adapted into an Expert Advisor for automated trading without constant market monitoring.

All you need to do is fine-tune the settings for your specific trading pair.

