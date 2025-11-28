🛡️Advanced Multi-Layer Trading System with Precise SAR Trailing Settings and Advanced Volatility-Adjusted Trailing Stop Loss (AVAT SL) with Dynamic Support & Resistance Lines.





- For the Experts, fully automate your trading style. No more sleepless nights or stressful, delayed clicks to respond to sudden market movements and volatility.

- For the Newbies, protect your trades from market unpredictability and volatility with Fully-automated Expert Trading strategies and Automated Management. Configure each setting precisely to your trading style and chart symbol of choice.

- This EA automatically detects the chart symbol and broker's pip size calculation for it's Advanced Volatility Trailing SAR system parameters. (e.g. XAUUSD, EUR/USD)

- Protect your trades with Automated Layered trades, SL/TP, Reverse trades and Advanced Trailing SL using Parabolic SAR.

- Elevate your trading with SwingMaster EA: Automatically layers pending orders with TP/SL on your trades, adds smart SAR trailing stops to all orders including your original trade, and includes robust risk management for professional results across all symbols.





*All other parameters must be reviewed and tested.





Pricing - $30 introductory price. Target Price - $500







📈 Unlock Smarter Trading with Layer Guardian EA





Imagine an Expert Advisor that watches your manual or automated trades like a hawk, then strategically adds layered pending orders to amplify opportunities or open reverse trades to hedge risk exposure, all while protecting your profits with advanced Parabolic SAR trailing stops. SwingMaster EA does exactly that, designed for serious traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliability in MetaTrader 5.





Built by experienced MQL5 developers, this EA runs on a single chart but monitors all symbols, ensuring seamless integration into your strategy. Whether you're trend-following, breaking out, or managing a multi-symbol portfolio, Layer Guardian turns your core trades into a fortified system with minimal effort.









✨ Core Features That Set It Apart





- Intelligent Trade Monitoring: Detects original trades (manual or filtered by comment/magic number) in real-time, excluding its own for clean operation.

- Dynamic Layering: Opens 1-6 pending limit orders at configurable distances (from entry or SL), with lot sizing options: match original, multiply, or risk-based (% of balance). Includes automatic position filling and persistent history tracking to prevent duplicates.

- Advanced SAR Trailing: Independent SAR settings for original, layer, and reverse trades with customizable timeframes (1min to 1hr), distances, flip detection, and trend confirmation - applied individually for optimal protection.

- Robust Risk Controls: Independent break-even settings for layers, reverses, and original trades with dollar-based offset pricing, group profit closures, drawdown limits (% or fixed amount), and SL moves to entry on first TP hit. Smart deletion of pending layers on original BE or SL in profit.

- Pro-Level Management: Closes/deletes layers on original TP/profit, handles multi-symbol groups efficiently, and logs everything for transparency. Includes automatic filling of missing positions on restart.









🔄 Smart Reverse Trading System for Automatic Hedging





- Delayed Reverse Trades: Schedule reverse trades to open after configurable delays (1sec to 8hr) once an original trade is detected, avoiding immediate hedging and letting price action develop.

- Individual SAR Management: Each reverse trade (1-6 max) uses its own SAR timeframe, distance settings, flip detection, and trend confirmation for precise, customized trailing stops. Optimized server communication with configurable update intervals.

- Flexible Lot Sizing: Match original lot size, apply multipliers, or use risk-based sizing (% of balance) for reverse trades.

- Smart Duplicate Prevention: Prevents creating new reverse trades if they already exist, ensuring clean operation even after EA restarts. Persistent history tracking for maximum counts.

- Profit-Based SL Logic: All SAR trailing stops (layers, reverse trades, original trades) only update when profitable.









📊 Volatility-Adjusted Trailing System for Dynamic Risk Management





- ATR-Based Volatility Detection: Uses Average True Range (ATR) with configurable period to measure market volatility in real-time.

- Dynamic Distance Adjustment: Automatically adjusts stop-loss distances based on current volatility levels - tighter stops in high volatility, standard stops in low volatility.

- SAR Direction Filtering: Subtle SAR direction filtering for optimal trailing (M5).

- Exponential Scaling: Uses exponential scaling for high volatility periods to provide aggressive protection during market turbulence.

- Dual Operation Modes: High volatility runs per-tick with tightened distances, low volatility runs on configurable intervals with base distances.

- Smart Threshold System: Configurable volatility threshold determines when to switch between high and low volatility modes.

- Batch Integration: Seamlessly integrates with existing batch modification system for efficient server communication.

- Sensitivity Adjustment: Configurable ATR period adjusts the AVAT calculations.





*Use this feature only when you anticipate a market swing, as it will adjust the SL for all trades in the M5 SAR trend direction, even SL for trades currently in a loss.

*The base SL is off by default, with SL triggers activated only during high-volume volatility. This setup lets you maintain more relaxed SAR SL settings in normal conditions, preventing premature closes.









⌚ Real-Time Multi-Timeframe S&R Display





- Live S&R Grid: Instantly view 1–6 pairs of support and resistance levels across all timeframes (M30 to 1W) directly on your chart, updated in real time.

- Smart Level Detection: Automatically calculates and plots key price zones using the Raymond Cloudy Day calculation method.

- Color-Coded Clarity: Customizable colors for support and resistance lines.

- Timeframe Labels: Each line is tagged with its originating timeframe (e.g., H4, D1) for instant context.

- Fully Configurable: Choose number of S&R pairs (1–6).





*Perfect for multi-timeframe analysis, confluence trading, and precise entry/exit planning, all without leaving your chart or manual drawing.









🎛️ Easy Customization





Parameters are grouped logically for quick setup:

- Filtering: Target manual trades only, all except EA, or specific comments/magic numbers. (Comment overrides magic number.

- Layering: Set layers, distances (pips), SL/TP (if overriding), lot logic, break-even settings, separate SAR trailing settings, and history tracking scope.

- Reverse Trades: Configure delay timing, individual SAR timeframes, lot sizing, break-even settings, distance settings, and history tracking scope.

- Management: Enable break-even for original trades, profit closes, drawdown safeguards, and SAR trailing for original trades.

- Volatility Trailing: Configure ATR period, adjustment factors, distance multiples, thresholds, and scaling options for dynamic risk management.

- Defaults are beginner-friendly, but pros can fine-tune for aggressive or conservative styles.





🤖 Automated Swing Trading with Volatility Recognition

SwingMaster EA revolutionizes swing trading by leveraging Volatility-Adjusted Trailing Stop (VAT SL) crossovers, enhanced with trend, and support/resistance filters for precise entries.





- Utilizes M5 timeframe to determine trend direction.

- Triggers trade openings when price crosses the VAT SL against the dominant trend.

- Requires 25% proximity to mapped support/resistance levels before entry for added confirmation.

- Employs timeframe-based support/resistance mapping for robust level detection.

- Automatically adjusts support/resistance to chart timeframe.

- Flexible Lot Sizing: Choose fixed lots or risk-based sizing (% of balance).

- Trade Limit: Caps at 2 open trades by default for controlled exposure.

- Configurable Break-Even: Customize break-even levels to secure profits.

- Lock Hours: Set delays to postpone VAT SL activation, aligning with your strategy.

- Works with your Volatility ATR period and threshold settings.





*Monitor all auto trades at your own risk. This is a highly customizable auto-trading tool which works on multiple timeframes, offering no guaranteed and consistent profits as volatility changes every month which is the dominant variable for auto-trade. Use it alongside other indicators and market analysis for comprehensive trade management. Back-test thoroughly using MT5 Strategy Tester to optimize settings and assess performance before live trading.

*Perfect for power users who enjoy tweaking and testing.

*Screenshot of back-test is an example of a precisely configured ATR period and volatility threshold with a corresponding timeframe (M5) (August - October 2025)

*Not intended for passive use.







📈 Why Traders Love It





- Efficiency: Memory-optimized code with zero errors—runs smoothly on any VPS.

- Versatility: Works on ANY timeframe and Compatible with all major pairs/symbols.

- Results-Driven: Enhances strategies by layering opportunities while guarding against downside with intelligent reverse trading and volatility-adjusted trailing.

- Interactive UI: Fully functional with real-time button controls for Break-Even, SAR trailing, Real-Time SAR Update (RTS), and Profit Taking Volatility Trailing (✅). Features a visually pleasing interface with a live countdown timer for reverse trades.

- User-Centric: Clear logs, no bloat—just powerful automation with advanced profit protection.

- System Requirements: MT5, $100+ balance (recommended), VPS for 24/7 use.





Pro Tip: Customize each setting to your trading and risk aversion style. Layer Guardian EA is your ultimate trading ally with advanced reverse trading capabilities.









⚙️ Server Optimization Parameters:

Smart filtering to prevent unnecessary checks.

Local caching for position and order data.

Configurable update intervals.

Optimized OnTick() function.

Error handling with automatic cooldown.

SAR Update Interval: 55 seconds - Default.

Position Check Interval: 1 second - Default.

Order Check Interval: 1 second - Default.

Batch Mode: Enabled.

Virtual SAR: Enabled.





After purchasing, if you need a guide to the input parameters or fine-tuned values for the AVAT SL system for your trading pair, or an explanation for any other parameter, feel free to send me a private message.





🚀 Future Update:

Seamlessly detect your chart symbol (e.g., XAUUSD, EUR/USD) and intelligently calibrate the Advanced Volatility-Adjusted Trailing Stop Loss (AVAT SL) parameters for that specific trading pair or commodity, ensuring precision and adaptability tailored to market conditions.

This upgrade promises to elevate your trading experience by automatically fine-tuning volatility settings, delivering optimized protection and performance without manual adjustments. Stay tuned for this convenient update.





Ready to Guard and Automate your trading management strategy? Try SwingMaster EA today.