Tortuga Loonie Raider MT5

Tortuga Loonie Raider is an advanced adaptive grid system engineered specifically for the Canadian Dollar crosses AUDCAD and NZDCAD.





It is not a blind "hit and miss" grid that only survives by stacking averaging orders. It enters on real market structure and manages every basket with adaptive logic and several independent layers of protection.





How it works

On the M15 timeframe the EA looks for statistically stretched, mean-reverting conditions using Bollinger Bands and RSI. When price is over-extended and momentum is exhausted, it opens the first position and — only if the move continues against it — builds a controlled DCA grid. Grid distance adapts to live volatility (ATR), and the whole basket is closed at a volume-weighted take-profit, so the system does not need every trade to be right, only the basket.





Key features

• Mean-reversion entries filtered by Bollinger Bands + RSI (no random grids)

• ATR-adaptive grid distance — wider in fast markets, tighter in calm ones

• Volume-weighted take-profit for the whole basket

• Multi-pair from a single chart: trades AUDCAD and NZDCAD together

• Real-time control panel: balance, equity, floating P/L, open lots, positions and a live news feed





Risk management

• High-impact news radar — pauses new grids around red-folder events for AUD, CAD, NZD, USD as it impacts these pairs as well

• Floating-drawdown protection with a configurable action

• Same-currency exposure filter — prevents two pairs betting the same way on a shared currency (e.g. two shorts both long CAD)

• Maximum-symbols and hedging controls

• Risk presets (Low / Medium / Medium Plus / Higher) or fixed lot





Requirements

• Timeframe M15 • attach to an AUDCAD or NZDCAD chart (trades both from there)

• Hedging account • broker symbol suffix supported (.r .z .pro …)





Recommendations

• ECN/low-spread account, leverage 1:100+ • test on demo first • VPS for 24/5 uptime • Hedging Account is recommended, to use full strategy. But its not mandatory to use this EA.



