Tortuga Loonie Raider MT5

Tortuga Loonie Raider is an advanced adaptive grid system engineered specifically for the Canadian Dollar crosses AUDCAD and NZDCAD.

It is not a blind "hit and miss" grid that only survives by stacking averaging orders. It enters on real market structure and manages every basket with adaptive logic and several independent layers of protection.

How it works
On the M15 timeframe the EA looks for statistically stretched, mean-reverting conditions using Bollinger Bands and RSI. When price is over-extended and momentum is exhausted, it opens the first position and — only if the move continues against it — builds a controlled DCA grid. Grid distance adapts to live volatility (ATR), and the whole basket is closed at a volume-weighted take-profit, so the system does not need every trade to be right, only the basket.

Key features
• Mean-reversion entries filtered by Bollinger Bands + RSI (no random grids)
• ATR-adaptive grid distance — wider in fast markets, tighter in calm ones
• Volume-weighted take-profit for the whole basket
• Multi-pair from a single chart: trades AUDCAD and NZDCAD together
• Real-time control panel: balance, equity, floating P/L, open lots, positions and a live news feed

Risk management
• High-impact news radar — pauses new grids around red-folder events for AUD, CAD, NZD, USD as it impacts these pairs as well
• Floating-drawdown protection with a configurable action
• Same-currency exposure filter — prevents two pairs betting the same way on a shared currency (e.g. two shorts both long CAD)
• Maximum-symbols and hedging controls
• Risk presets (Low / Medium / Medium Plus / Higher) or fixed lot

Requirements
• Timeframe M15 • attach to an AUDCAD or NZDCAD chart (trades both from there)
• Hedging account • broker symbol suffix supported (.r .z .pro …)
• Allow WebRequest for https://zeroptx.click

Recommendations

• ECN/low-spread account, leverage 1:100+ • test on demo first • VPS for 24/5 uptime

• Hedging Account is recommended, to use full strategy. But its not mandatory to use this EA. 


Important — Grid/DCA strategies carry risk. Backtests and past performance do not guarantee future results. Never risk funds you cannot afford to lose.
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Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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