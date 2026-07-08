Trading Assistant Panel MT5 is a compact manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want quick order execution and simple position management directly from the chart.

The panel supports Buy and Sell market orders, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Buy Limit pending orders. It also includes close-all, close-buy and close-sell controls filtered by symbol and Magic Number.

Breakeven management can move stop loss to the entry area after the selected profit distance is reached. Optional partial close can close a selected percentage of the position once per ticket. The EA keeps this breakeven state through chart timeframe changes.

Trailing controls can move SL and TP after the configured start distance. All main settings are editable from the chart panel.

Main inputs:

Lot - default order volume.

SL - default stop loss in points.

TP - default take profit in points.

Magic - Magic Number used to identify positions.

BEStart - profit distance in points before breakeven logic starts.

BEIndent - breakeven offset in points.

BEPercent - percentage of volume for optional partial close.

TrailStart - profit distance in points before trailing starts.

TrailStep - trailing distance in points.





Notes:

Trading Assistant Panel MT5 is a manual trading utility. It does not generate trading signals and does not guarantee trading results.