Trading Assistant Panel MT5

Trading Assistant Panel MT5 is a compact manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want quick order execution and simple position management directly from the chart. The panel supports Buy and Sell market orders, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Buy Limit pending orders. It also includes close-all, close-buy and close-sell controls filtered by symbol and Magic Number. Breakeven management can move stop loss to the entry area after the selected profit distance is reached. Optional partial close can close a selected percentage of the position once per ticket. The EA keeps this breakeven state through chart timeframe changes. Trailing controls can move SL and TP after the configured start distance. All main settings are editable from the chart panel.

Main inputs: Lot - default order volume. SL - default stop loss in points. TP - default take profit in points. Magic - Magic Number used to identify positions. BEStart - profit distance in points before breakeven logic starts. BEIndent - breakeven offset in points. BEPercent - percentage of volume for optional partial close. TrailStart - profit distance in points before trailing starts. TrailStep - trailing distance in points.

Notes: Trading Assistant Panel MT5 is a manual trading utility. It does not generate trading signals and does not guarantee trading results.
Recommended products
Stocks Trade MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
Experts
Stocks Trade — A Sector-Specific Trading Robot Powered by Machine Learning We present to you the most effective portfolio-based approach combined with a strictly limited sector of trading instruments. The primary goal is to enable anyone to trade US stocks without prior preparation. We aim to trade as many of the most stable US equities simultaneously as possible to ensure maximum deposit safety while achieving substantial returns over a relatively short period. Links to help you learn more abo
BulkOp Trade Manager
Ahmed Jumaa Saif Ali Almheiri
Utilities
BulkOp Trade Manager Trade faster. Manage smarter. Close with confidence. BulkOp Trade Manager is a powerful MT5 utility EA built for traders who need speed, control, and clean execution directly from the chart. It is designed for active manual traders, scalpers, gold traders, and anyone who wants to manage multiple positions with less delay and fewer clicks. Why BulkOp? Ultra-fast Buy and Sell execution One-click Bulk Close Profit One-click Bulk Close Loss Keyboard trading control Bulk order e
LevelXpertPro v1
Mindaugas Platkevicius
Experts
MT5 Trading Bot: Transforming $1,000 into $100,000 in One Year This powerful MT5 trading bot is designed for exceptional growth and consistent performance. Over the course of one year, it demonstrated the ability to transform an initial investment of $1,000 into $100,000, proving its effectiveness in dynamic market conditions. Key Features: Advanced Algorithmic Trading: Utilizes cutting-edge algorithms to identify high-probability trade setups. Optimized Risk Management: Smart stop-loss, take-p
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Gold Trade Manager MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Experts
Gold Trade Manager MT5 is a manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who open trades manually and want a clearer way to manage existing positions directly from the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 35 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built fr
SuperAgentPRO
Orcun Kaya
Experts
SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro - Quantitative Scoring & Dynamic Risk Description: SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro is a high-fidelity MT5 adaptation of an advanced Python financial algorithm. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines a   Quantitative Scoring Engine   with   Dynamic Risk Management   to provide professional-grade portfolio management. Key Features: Multi-Layered Decision Engine:   Evaluates the market through three dimensions: Low-Lag Signal Processing, Trend Bias Confirmation, and Momentum Sco
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Experts
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Hidden TP and SL Manager
Antonio Franco
Experts
Hidden TP and SL Manager – Advanced Invisible Trade Management Hidden TP and SL Manager is a powerful and innovative Expert Advisor designed to manage visible and invisible Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in a completely new and intuitive way. Unlike traditional solutions that require constant manual input of ticket numbers in the EA settings, this redesigned version introduces a fully interactive chart-based workflow . Each open or pending order is managed directly from the chart , making trad
Aurum Intraday EA
Rodrigo Leonardo Favreau Giuliodoro
Experts
Aurum Intraday EA – Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm The Aurum Intraday EA is a powerful automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) traders who want to capture strong intraday movements while maintaining full control over risk and strategy configuration. Built with a robust algorithm and optimized for H1 and H4 timeframes (H4 recommended) , this Expert Advisor is capable of identifying high-probability opportunities in the gold market and executing trades with precision and
PipsPro Scalper Gold
Hayyu Imam Muhammad
3 (2)
Experts
*This product special for XAUUSD* pair. Therefore, all additional features and strategies in future updates will be included in this product . Published at 2026.04.18 |   --> NEXT PRICE $499 USD. LIVE SIGNAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385087 Please to send a private message after you make a purchase !!! PipsPro Scalper Gold (MT5) is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading. It is compatible with both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers for the XAUUSD symbol. Before opening
MACD Trading MT5
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol modes (market monitoring, ma
Boom and Crash Upgrade
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
Basilisk of Saint Void
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
BASILISK OF SAINT VOID 1.414 The Architecture of Market Stasis Basilisk of  Saint Void  is not a reactive scalper; it is a structural predator. Engineered for the high-liquidity environments of EURUSD and   USDJPY , the Basilisk utilizes a non-linear, multi-layered defense system to transform market volatility into a disciplined, mathematical harvest. ️ THE PETRIFICATION CLASS [GORGON STASIS] Market chaos is neutralized through the Gorgon Stasis protocol. Unlike standard EAs that revenge-
Tortuga Loonie Raider MT5
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Experts
Tortuga Loonie Raider is an advanced adaptive grid system engineered specifically for the Canadian Dollar crosses AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is not a blind "hit and miss" grid that only survives by stacking averaging orders. It enters on real market structure and manages every basket with adaptive logic and several independent layers of protection. How it works On the M15 timeframe the EA looks for statistically stretched, mean-reverting conditions using Bollinger Bands and RSI. When price is over
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Smart Pattern AtrShield
Nuno Miguel Costa Tome
Experts
Self-learning core – scans the last 500 candles, extracts RSI + MA-slope patterns  Real-time adaptation – each bar updates accuracy scores and votes on the most similar patterns before opening a trade. Volatility-aware risk – every position starts with a stop-loss equal to ATR(14) × 1.5 , automatically wider in fast markets and tighter in calm ones. Ultra-light, 100 % MQL5 – minimal CPU load, works on any broker, any symbol. Full source code included – transparent, modifiable, future-proof.
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 for XAUUSD Auto Trading - New York Session Recommended - Use Latest Upgrade V22 as of 22 Jan 2026 Use Every tick Mode & 1 Mint OHLC mode for Back-test.  (Note the EA is by default set for 3 Digit Broker, for 2 Digits broker, write to me for set file-I'll share) Launch Offer for 1st 10 Copies Only at $198 - Price will be hiked to $299 after sale of 1st 10 copies. Advanced AI-Driven XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 is a fu
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
King Darwin
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (1)
Experts
A premium gold trading solution KING DARWIN  was designed to help traders succed with a long-term vision of the market, with a very simple concept, discipline and respect: only one position at a time, predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, a maximum of one trade per day, and no unnecessary overtrading. Darwinex Ready - This EA was first conceived for trading Darwinex or Standard accounts - Mode 1 LIVE SIGNAL  test passed LAUNCH PRICE –   Don't miss this opportunity, increases by
Forecast Effective
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The Forecast Effective bot works using levels that are formed by the price itself. Based on these levels, the algorithm generates an entry signal. Thus, a fairly reliable system is obtained. It is recommended to optimize for 1-2 years and work for 3-6 months. This test was carried out on the H1 timeframes and the EURUSD currency pair. Also, this bot, for better profitability, is recommended to be used on several different charts. Bot parameters Type Filling - order execution policy (select for
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
Structure Flow MT5
Marcin Rowinski
Indicators
Structure Flow MT5 – Smart Money Concepts Indicator Structure Flow MT5 is an advanced market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Price Action, and institutional trading techniques. The indicator automatically detects and visualizes key market structure elements directly on the chart, helping traders understand price movement without manually drawing levels. Main Features Automatic Market Structure detection (BOS & CHoCH) Swing High /
Trading Assistant Panel Boxes MT5
Marcin Rowinski
Experts
Trading Assistant Boxes MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 with visual position boxes. It is designed for traders who want quick order execution, simple position management and clear chart-based trade planning. The panel supports Buy and Sell market orders, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders. It also includes close-all, close-buy and close-sell controls filtered by symbol and Magic Number. The visual boxes display entry, stop loss and take profit areas di
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review