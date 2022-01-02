Advanced ADX Bot
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Welcome to the MT 5 Advanced ADX Robot
Simply set the ADX Indicator Filter as you want and the Robot does the Job for you.
Features:
- Magic Number
- Spread Filter
- Take Profit
- Stop Loss
- Bar Shift
- Exit at opposite Signal
- Filter (adjustable)
- Trailing (adjustable)
- Martingale (adjustable)
and many more.
Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7. If you need help setting it up please feel free to contact me.
cant get to work not matter what i do