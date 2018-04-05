Arbitrage Triangular Multi Bot MT5

The robot uses the logic of triangular arbitration. To work it, you need to choose a triangle of currency pairs, for example EURUSD_GBPUSD_EURGBP. The robot compares the basic cross-pair with its artificial analogue and trades towards the lag of quotations. The lag is calculated for each of the three currency pairs. The difference in quotations (spread) can be set in the settings.

The adviser is multi currency, as it can trade at once with several triangles of currency pairs. The list of cross-pairs for trading can be set in the settings. The adviser can be launched on any schedule (a set of currency pairs for trading is selected directly in the expert settings, by default - EURUSD_GBPUSD_EURGBP).

The schedule period - any (affects the results of trade when using fuses of Automatic Correlation). Signals with monitoring accounts testing the work of my robots, as well as my other products, see here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sova75/seller





Settings:





___1__________ ___Multi_Symbol_Function___ (selection of currency pairs for trading)

Symbol Set (if Symbols_or_CURRENT = NULL) - a single character set (the choice of a triangle from the set - 45 options - works if the next parameter is empty)

Symbols or CURRENT or NULL (EURAUD,...) - cross-pairs separated by commas (manual input of the triangles - you can add several, when entering the word CURRENT applies a currency pair of current graphics to search for a suitable triangle, the input of the word NULL also means that the empty field)





___2__________ ___Money_Management___ (capital management parameters)

Lot (0=AUTO_MINLOT) - indicate the volume of one transaction (if we introduce a "zero" - for each pair the minimum allowed volume of the transaction is selected)

Stop Loss (in pips, 0=OFF) - if necessary, we indicate the loss for each transaction in the points (in which it will be closed)

Take Profit (in pips, 0=OFF) - if necessary, indicate the profit for each transaction in the points (in which it will be closed)

Profit Target for one Symbol (in Money) - profit for one deal in the currency of the deposit, to close the warrant according to the expert’s logic (if “zero” - is the minimum profit)

Close Profit Symbols Set (ON/OFF) - total profit of three pairs (close the triangle by total profit? Yes/No)

Profit Target for Symbols Set (in Money) - total profit on the triangle in the currency of the deposit (if "zero" - is the minimum profit)





___3__________ ___Max_DD___ (the closing function of all orders with a given free funds to submit)

Max Drawdown for close ALL (ON/OFF) - want to close all orders when reaching a given drawdown? (Yes/No)

Max Drawdown for close (in percent, 0=OFF) - if the load is greater than the Maxdd - all orders will be closed (loss of funds as a percentage at which all orders will be closed)

Stops Expert Advisor and unloads it from Chart (ON/OFF) - you can stop the expert’s work and unload it from the chart? (Yes/No)





___4__________ ___Limitations___ (trade restrictions)

Spread deviations in points - between synthetic and base pair (the difference between the price of the currency pair and its artificial analogue in points)

Time Delay - latest price update in milliseconds (updating quotations for analyzing the price of a currency pair in seconds)

Magic number - expert number (unique number for adviser orders)





___5__________ ___Auto_Correlation_Function___ (automatic correlation function)

AutoCorrelation Function (ON/OFF) - want to use the function of automatic correlation? (Yes/No)

Correlation Length - interval for calculating correlation (in bars)

Lag Period - delay in the period for calculating the correlation (in bars)

Corr Threshold - correlation threshold





___6__________ ___EA_Active_Time_1___ (trade time - period 1)

Use Hour Trade 1 period (ON/OFF) - want to use the time for trading? (Yes/No)

START Trade (Hour) - the start time of trade is (in the clock)

STOP Trade (Hour) - the end time of trade is (in the clock)





___7__________ ___EA_Active_Time_2___ (trade time - period 2)

Use Hour Trade 2 period (ON/OFF) - want to use the time for trading? (Yes/No)

START Trade 2 (Hour) - the start time of trade is (in the clock)

STOP Trade 2 (Hour) - the end time of trade is (in the clock)





___8__________ ___STOP_Lock_Function___ (position location function)

Use STOP Lock Function (ON/OFF) - want to use the function for locking of positions? (Yes/No)

Max Drawdown for LOCK (in Money) - if drawdown is larger than MaxDD - the order are Locked! (maximum subsidence of a separate position in which the opposite order opens)

Stop Loss for Lock-Order (in pips, 0=OFF) - if necessary, indicate the loss for the order (in points)

Take Profit for Lock-Order (in pips, 0=OFF) - if necessary, indicate the profit for the order (in points)





Testing must be done on real ticks! The robot can be downloaded for free, test and offer your ideas for refinement, improvement and tuning.

I wish you success!