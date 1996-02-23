Trend Forex Trade

Trend Forex Trade Robot - looks for a trade line, draws it, follows it for a certain amount of time, if prices break through the line, opens a short position, calculates the take profit itself and sets a stop loss according to a given algorithm. Our team, which has professional traders with more than 10 years of experience in trading, has been monitoring currency pairs, cryptocurrencies charts for many years, collecting data, analyzing, and calculating the optimal algorithm. And so we made a robot that can work autonomously according to a given algorithm.

350% PROFIT / YEAR

We developed our robot on trading on BTCUSD cryptocurrency. 

Each Forex instrument has its own specific algorithm. After purchasing a robot, we will explain to the buyer which algorithm to use in which trading instruments.

We always answer all questions quickly 

We can send you a detailed report on each test. For those who want to test it themselves, we are ready to send you the correct settings for each instrument.


The robot's settings include:

Rebound from the trend line

Maximum number of minutes to search for a line

Maximum number of minutes for a line life

Maximum line angle

Minimum number of bars between points

Stop running the line when the price increases by X%

Base lot

Entering a trade from the line

Order update frequency

SL%

TP%

Breakeven%

Timeframes


