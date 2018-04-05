Radix GBPUSD

Radix GBPUSD

Radix GBPUSD is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 5. It’s the result of extensive research and development by a team of seasoned Forex traders and software engineers. Radix GBPUSD is designed to identify lucrative trading opportunities across various market conditions and capitalize on them.

Any questions, send me a message, please.

Key Features

  • Risk Management: The EA includes features like predefined risk management options, ranging from extra low risk to extra high risk.
  • Customizable Parameters: You can adjust the EA’s settings to align with your trading style and risk tolerance.
  • No grid/No Martingale.
  • Currency Pair: Specifically designed for the GBPUSD pair.

Recommendations

  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Account type: Suitable for any account type.
  • VPS: To ensure the EA operates 24/7, using a VPS is highly recommended.

Specifications

  • Trade Protection: Every trade is protected with a 250 pips stop loss.
  • Ease of Installation: Radix GBPUSD is easy to install and doesn’t require any changes to the default settings.

Performance

Radix GBPUSD has undergone rigorous testing from 2016 and has demonstrated consistent profitability across various market conditions. It aims to deliver stable returns while minimizing drawdown.

Support

We offer comprehensive customer support. Whether you’re a beginner needing help with setup or a seasoned trader with a technical query, our team is ready to assist.

Feel free to send me a message if you have any questions during testing.

Please note that past performance is not indicative of future results. Always understand the risks involved in Forex trading before using an Expert Advisor.

After purchasing Radix GBPUSD, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions. Happy trading! 📈


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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