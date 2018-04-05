Radix GBPUSD is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 5. It’s the result of extensive research and development by a team of seasoned Forex traders and software engineers. Radix GBPUSD is designed to identify lucrative trading opportunities across various market conditions and capitalize on them.

Any questions, send me a message, please.

Key Features

Risk Management : The EA includes features like predefined risk management options, ranging from extra low risk to extra high risk.

: The EA includes features like predefined risk management options, ranging from extra low risk to extra high risk. Customizable Parameters : You can adjust the EA’s settings to align with your trading style and risk tolerance.

: You can adjust the EA’s settings to align with your trading style and risk tolerance. No grid/No Martingale.

Currency Pair: Specifically designed for the GBPUSD pair.

Recommendations

Timeframe : H1

: H1 Minimum deposit : $100

: $100 Account type : Suitable for any account type.

: Suitable for any account type. VPS: To ensure the EA operates 24/7, using a VPS is highly recommended.

Specifications

Trade Protection : Every trade is protected with a 250 pips stop loss.

: Every trade is protected with a 250 pips stop loss. Ease of Installation: Radix GBPUSD is easy to install and doesn’t require any changes to the default settings.

Performance

Radix GBPUSD has undergone rigorous testing from 2016 and has demonstrated consistent profitability across various market conditions. It aims to deliver stable returns while minimizing drawdown.

Support

We offer comprehensive customer support. Whether you’re a beginner needing help with setup or a seasoned trader with a technical query, our team is ready to assist.

Feel free to send me a message if you have any questions during testing.

Please note that past performance is not indicative of future results. Always understand the risks involved in Forex trading before using an Expert Advisor.

After purchasing Radix GBPUSD, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions. Happy trading! 📈