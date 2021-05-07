Alligator Trade X MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 25 May 2021
- Activations: 10
Alligator Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Alligator.
Alligator parameters such as Jawsperiod1, Jawsshift1, Teethsperiod1, Teethsshift1, Lipssperiod1, Lipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellShift1, SellCandlestickShift1,
SellShift2, SellCandlestickShift2, SellShift3 and SellCandlestickShift3 can be adjusted.
Alligator Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades.
May your dreams come true through Alligator Trade X MT5.
Good luck.
=== Inquiries ===
E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com