MA7 Agave C3 MT5

Description of work

The MA7 Agave C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss.

Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator.


Features of work

Designed to work on hedge accounts;

Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;

Only one grid can be opened in the market;

Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.


Note: before ennning the expert advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific financial instenment and timeframe.

Detailed information about the expert advisor settings can be found in the article Expert advisors of class C3.


Expert advisor settings

General settings:

Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come;

Magic – designed to identify your positions.


Money management settings:

Position volume – position volume.


Position opening settings:

MA7 Agave settings – settings of the MA7 Agave indicator:

Period.


MA7 Flax settings – settings of the MA7 Flax indicator:

Period;

Method;

Apply to;

Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction.


Position closing settings:

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation;

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking.


Grid settings:

Positions total – number of open positions in the grid;

Distance between positions – distance between the positions in the grid.


Display settings:

StopLoss color;

StopLoss line style;

StopLoss line width;

TakeProfit color;

TakeProfit line style;

TakeProfit line width;

Position price color;

Position price line style;

Position price line width.


MA7 Agave indicators

MA7 Agave MT4

MA7 Agave MT5


Expert advisors based on the MA7 Agave indicator

MA7 Agave C1 MT4

MA7 Agave C1 MT5

MA7 Agave C2 MT4

MA7 Agave C2 MT5

MA7 Agave C3 MT4

MA7 Agave C3 MT5


Subscribe to the MA7 Space channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information.

Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5.

Recommended products
MA7 Aster C3 MT5
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Aster C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Aster indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Only one grid can be opened
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Gold Extreme Furious
Aercio Dos Santos Da Silva
Experts
Here’s the full English translation of your text: --- ### **Operating Principle** The **Golden Extreme Furious EA** is an intelligent buy recovery and accumulation system (BUY Recovery Grid) specially developed for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It combines advanced technical analysis (using Bill Williams’ AO and AC indicators) with a smart order management system that always aims to close trading cycles in profit — even after adverse market movements. The robot operates exclusively with **buy (BUY)**
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
Moving 3
Kseniia Tretiakova
Experts
The trading bot trades according to the "Moving Averages Cross" strategy. The entry parameter is the crossing of the fast moving average (with a shorter period) and the slow moving average (with a longer period) from top to bottom. The stop loss is set at the previous peak when selling. The take profit is set based on the stop loss value. The trend is filtered using the third moving average.
TradeBuilderMT5
Sergey Deev
5 (2)
Experts
The expert allows you to build a trading system based on an arbitrary set of technical indicators MT5. The EA uses the following signals: - OpenBuy / OpenSell - opening positions; - StopBuy / StopSell - closing positions; - TakeProfitBuy / TakeProfitSell - get TP levels; - StopLossBuy / StopLossSell - getting SL levels; - NoLossBuy / NoLossSell - transfer to the breakeven state; - MinProfitBuy / MinProfitSell - closing part of a position; - CancelBuy / CancelSell - allow a repeated signal to ope
LT Moving Average EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Boost Your Trading with Our Supercharged Moving Average Expert Advisor! Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? The Moving Average is a favorite tool of traders worldwide, and now, we've taken it up a notch! Our EA (Expert Advisor) is designed to supercharge your trading strategy by integrating the top three most popular moving average approaches: Crossing Signals : Get alerts when the price crosses over a moving average. Double Cross : Receive signals when two moving averages inte
MACD Trading MT5
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol modes (market monitoring, ma
Black Wolf MT5
Mike Pascal Plavonil
3 (3)
Experts
EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame  M15  Recommend deposit  1000 usd or 1000 cents  Recommend settings   Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
BTC Reflexion ATR H2 Master
Dayana Maria Silguero Sanchez
Experts
BTC Reflexion ATR H2 Master is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for BTCUSD on the H2 timeframe. It combines a directional model powered by ReflexPeriod, OSMA, and Bollinger Bands, with a dynamic risk-management algorithm based on ATR, allowing efficient operation under high-volatility market conditions. The EA is optimized for IC Markets but remains fully adaptable to any broker with reasonable spreads. Main Features 1. Entry logic based on ReflexPeriod + OSMA + Bollinger B
Eurusd Triple Fusion AI
Marc Henning Hruschka
Experts
EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI - Advanced Algorithmic Trading System   The EUR/USD pair is the world's most traded currency instrument , known for its liquidity and clear directional movements. However, many traders struggle with its subtle trend shifts and false breakouts. EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI is a cutting-edge expert advisor specifically engineered to master the unique characteristics of the Euro-Dollar pair. Unlike single-strategy robots that fail when market conditions change , our AI
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
SmartWay
Gooi Meng Liang
Experts
SmartWay EA   (formerly SmartTrade EA) is a professional Expert Advisor created specifically for trading   XAUUSD (Gold)   on MT5. With the release of   V2.0 , SmartWay introduces a powerful new feature:   Smart Step Size Boost with Spike Detection . This upgrade makes the EA more adaptive in volatile markets and especially effective in   one-way markets   (bullish or bearish trends). It combines   cycle-based money management ,   drawdown protection , and   profit control   to deliver stable an
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
FIBO Trend EA mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (6)
Experts
50% discount until the end of the month ($199). Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. This is a trend strategy that uses the  FIBO Trend PRO  i
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
AW Heiken Ashi EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Multifunctional automated advisor, working on signals of the trend indicator AW Heiken Ashi. With advanced and flexible settings for managing risks, volumes, logic of entry and support of positions. If necessary, it uses averaging, adjustable TakeProfit and StopLoss levels, built-in overlap function, dynamic step between orders. AW Heiken Ashi indicator -   HERE   / MT4 version of the advisor - HERE Main functions: Working with the AW Heiken Ashi indicator - The advisor automatically opens trade
BB King
Khima Gorania
Experts
BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
UJ Go Go
Tepparit Charoensappanich
Experts
UJ Go Go – Dominate USDJPY with Enhanced Precision! UJ Go Go is a powerful Expert Advisor optimized for USDJPY on the H4 timeframe. Powered by an advanced EMA + RSI strategy, it delivers exceptional returns with controlled risk. Backtested from September 2024 to August 2025 with a $100 starting capital and 0.01 lot, it achieves: - 1 Month: 9.99% return - 3 Months: 126.25% return - 6 Months: 119.49% return - 12 Months: 138.47% return - Max Drawdown: 32.94%, Profit Factor: 2.21 Why Choose UJ Go
Fer Scalphunter MT5
Fernando David Costa
Experts
Fer Scalphunter Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 that combines a volatility breakout entry strategy with an intelligent recovery system using Grid and Martingale. Its goal is to capture strong market movements and manage adverse trades through controlled averaging. The bot stands out for its robust risk management system, including news filters, daily loss limits, and an exclusive Support and Resistance (S/R) filter to avoid entries in dangerous zones. SPECIAL O
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Bitcoin Sniper
Janet Abu Khalil
Experts
Bitcoin Sniper — Expert Advisor for Bitcoin System Requirements Symbol: BTCUSD Timeframe: M30 Minimum Deposit: 200 USD Broker: ECN, low spread, supports weekend BTC trading Sizing Guide: 0.01 lots per 500 USD  Overview Bitcoin Sniper is an automated Expert Advisor developed for BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe. It focuses on intraday volatility and momentum trading, featuring optional news blocking, daily protections, and basket-level control. A reliable VPS is recommended for best performance. Core
Golden Sniper EA
Ray Pracious Chidhungwana
Experts
Golden Sniper EA – Precision Gold Trading with Institutional Logic Golden Sniper EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) with precision using institutional trading concepts like Liquidity Sweeps , Market Structure Shifts (MSS) , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . This EA acts like a sniper — waiting patiently for the perfect trade setup during high-volatility sessions such as Asian and New York opens , and then striking with confidence. It combines intelligent market analysis wi
Astra MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Astra MT5 — Automated Trading System Based on Market Patterns Astra MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages key market patterns, including price retracements after sharp movements. The system is fully automated and requires no constant monitoring from the trader. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Key Features of Astra MT5 Analysis Algorithms: works with price patterns and market structures. Adaptability: adjusts to different market c
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Experts
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
MTF Trend EA
Jaroslaw Jozwiak
Experts
Multi-Timeframe Trend EA: The Automated Gold Hunter Navigate the XAUUSD market with a disciplined, automated approach. The Multi-Timeframe Trend EA is an Expert Advisor designed to execute a systematic trading strategy on gold, leveraging multi-timeframe analysis and multi-indicator confirmation to identify potential opportunities. How It Works: The Engine of Precision Our transparent methodology is based on a logical confluence of signals. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The EA scans three
Gold Crowd Density Flip
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Experts
The VR Black Box trading robot is based on the popular and time-tested trend following strategy. Over the course of several years, it has been improved on live trading accounts through regular updates and the introduction of new ideas. Thanks to this, VR Black Box has become a powerful and unique trading robot that can impress both beginners and experienced traders. In order to get acquainted with the robot and evaluate its effectiveness, it is enough to install it on a demo account and observe
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
MA7 Agave MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Agave indicator is based on the standard Average Directional Movement Index indicator. Shows the intersection of the +DI and -DI lines. Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period . MA7 Flax settings: Period ; Multiplier ; Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction. Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert functi
MA7 Flax MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Flax indicator is based on the standard Average True Range indicator and candle data. Shows candles that are larger in size relative to the ATR indicator value. Detailed information about the MA7 Flax indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Multiplier ; Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction. Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; S
MA7 Viola MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Viola indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows a sharp increase or decrease in the moving average. Detailed information about the MA7 Viola indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to ; Difference – difference between the last two MA values; Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction. Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal
MA7 Galega MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Galega indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows a puncture of the moving average. Detailed information about the MA7 Galega indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to ; Consider the direction of the candle . Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to t
MA7 Ixora MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Ixora indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows the intersection of the fast and slow moving averages. Detailed information about the MA7 Ixora indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Consider the direction of the candle . Fast moving average settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to . Slow moving average settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to ; Add to FMA period – add to fast MA (0 – not used); Multiply FMA period – multiply fast MA (0 –
MA7 Flax C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Flax C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Flax indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Flax indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positi
MA7 Hypnum MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Hypnum indicator is based on the standard Commodity Channel Index indicator. Shows overbought and oversold zones. Detailed information about the MA7 Hypnum indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Apply to ; Upper level ; Lower level . Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile term
MA7 Hypnum C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Hypnum C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Hypnum indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Hypnum indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes
MA7 Ixora C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The 'MA7 Ixora C1' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Ixora indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself close
MA7 Aster MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Aster indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows the price deviation from the moving average. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to ; Minimum distance – minimum distance from the moving average to the closing price of the candle. Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; Send messag
MA7 Viola C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The 'MA7 Viola C1' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Viola indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Viola' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself close
MA7 Flax C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The 'MA7 Flax C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Flax' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Flax' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit
MA7 Galega C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The 'MA7 Galega C1' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Galega indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Galega' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself cl
MA7 Hypnum C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The 'MA7 Hypnum C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takep
MA7 Clover MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Clover indicator is based on candle shapes. Shows the Pin Bar candle pattern. Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Min body size ; Max body size ; Min nose size ; Max nose size ; Minimum pattern size ; Maximum pattern size ; Analysis of the candle direction ; Analysis of the position relative to the MA ; Position relative to the MA ; Period . Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to s
MA7 Galega C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The 'MA7 Galega C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Galega' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Galega' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takepr
MA7 Clover C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Clover C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Clover indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes
MA7 Aster C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Aster C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Aster indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes pos
MA7 Moss MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Moss indicator is based on the standard Accelerator Oscillator indicator. Shows overbought and oversold zones. Detailed information about the MA7 Moss indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Upper level ; Lower level . Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notificat
MA7 Ixora C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The 'MA7 Ixora C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the   'MA7 Ixora'   indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takep
MA7 Moss C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Moss C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Moss indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Moss indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positi
MA7 Aster C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Aster C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Aster indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are
MA7 Clover C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Clover C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Clover indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit a
MA7 Moss C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Moss C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Moss indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the MA7 Moss indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not
MA7 Viola C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Viola C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Viola indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the MA7 Viola indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are
MA7 Agave C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Agave C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes pos
MA7 Agave C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Agave C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are
MA7 Agave C3 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Agave C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss. Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Only one grid can be opened
MA7 Aster C3 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Aster C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Aster indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Only one grid can be opened
MA7 Lavender MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Work description The MA7 Lavender indicator is based on the standard Stochastic Oscillator indicator. It shows the intersection of the main and signal lines in overbought and oversold zones. Detailed information about the MA7 Lavender indicator. Indicator settings General settings This group contains settings for the Stochastic Oscillator indicator. Message settings This group contains the notification settings when the arrows appear. Arrow display settings This group contains the arrow displ
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review