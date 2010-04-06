Fast and the Furious

The operation of this Expert Advisor is primarily designed to eliminate unprofitable positions according to Martingale with recalculation of the lot depending on the market situation. The EA uses Moving Averages with different periods to determine the trend strength and the moment for opening a deal, as well as RSI to avoid opening deals at the peak of a trend. The lot calculation is performed automatically depending on the current deposit. The deals are closed at different values depending on the number of open positions.

Changing the l variable allows improving the results and risk for aggressive investors, or, conversely, to reduce the risk for conservative ones. The optimal deposit is 1000 USD with l = 1. It is recommended to run this EA on EURUSD chart, but it can also be used on other currency pairs with proper optimization. The presented input parameters are configured for EURUSD M15.


Input parameters

  • MA1 - period of the first MA;
  • MA2 - period of the second MA;
  • MA3 - period of the third MA;
  • MA4 - period of the fourth MA;
  • n - the number of points to open a deal;
  • m - the number of points to add a deal;
  • k - the number of points to close a deal;
  • l - variable for increasing the lot size;
  • rsi - variable for opening based on RSI;
  • t - variable for opening based on difference of MAs;
  • k1 - coefficient 1: the number of points to close a deal;
  • k2 - coefficient 2: the number of points to close a deal;
  • k3 - coefficient 3: the number of points to close a deal.
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Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
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Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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