Fast and the Furious

The operation of this Expert Advisor is primarily designed to eliminate unprofitable positions according to Martingale with recalculation of the lot depending on the market situation. The EA uses Moving Averages with different periods to determine the trend strength and the moment for opening a deal, as well as RSI to avoid opening deals at the peak of a trend. The lot calculation is performed automatically depending on the current deposit. The deals are closed at different values depending on the number of open positions.

Changing the l variable allows improving the results and risk for aggressive investors, or, conversely, to reduce the risk for conservative ones. The optimal deposit is 1000 USD with l = 1. It is recommended to run this EA on EURUSD chart, but it can also be used on other currency pairs with proper optimization. The presented input parameters are configured for EURUSD M15.





Input parameters