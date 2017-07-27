Jimdandy Navigator

Your problem

  1. Are you tired of navigating your way through menus and hunting for tool bars to change currency pairs or time frames?
  2. Do you hate having to open and close several charts to get a 'feel' of what a currency is doing?
  3. Don't you wish you could just click your mouse and quickly navigate through the currency pairs and time frames that you use the most?


My solution

  1. The Jimdandy Navigator will allow you to quickly customize your own navigator panel.
  2. You can select only the currencies, cfds, or metals that you use the most.
  3. If your broker uses a special prefix or suffix you can include that in the settings.
  4. Select the color of your buttons, text and button borders.
  5. Decide how many buttons you would like per row.
  6. It will automatically add a '+' and '- ' buttons to increase and decrease the scale of the chart.
  7. There is also a button to 'fix' the scale so that you can drag the chart in any direction using your mouse.
  8. Save as many different versions of your panel in presets and then use the Load button to retrieve them.


Download your copy of the Jimdandy Navigator today

I am amazed now at how quickly I can go through my favorite charts and time frames looking for trading opportunities using this customizable navigator panel.

I think you will find it to be an extremely useful tool to add to your trading toolbox.

It's just one more weapon in your arsenal to help you make fast and efficient trading decisions.

I wish you the best in your trading and analysis....

Pip Pip... Jimdandy

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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This tool serves two purposes. It enables you to place a live trade on a live chart . It allows you to place trades in the strategy tester as it runs. On a live chart you can place a trade by: Clicking a Buy, Sell or Pending Lines button. Scheduling a Buy, Sell, or Pending using the scheduler. In the included screenshots you can see four panels labeled: Manual Trading. Order Lines (pendings). Trade Status. Scheduler. Across the top we can: Hide Panels. Fix the scale. Zoom the chart in/out. Chang
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The problem Are you tired of spending countless hours looking through your chart history to verify that your trading idea will work? Do you load up a chart with your favorite indicators and then scroll for hours looking for when you would have placed a trade based on your signal? Are you tired of trying to do the math to figure out how that trade would have turned out? Wouldn't it be nice to have a way to manually place trades while running through that history in your strategy tester? Wouldn't
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James Hodges
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