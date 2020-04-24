Sum of Ticks

This indicator is created for M1 timeframe.

It shows how many ticks has occurred during current minute and ( after the slash) the sum of points Up (aqua color) and Down (orange color).

In times of a high trading activity a grow up number of ticks Up and Down will signal of a big move of the price in the near future.

In times of a high trading activity a grow up number of sum of points Up and Down will signal of a big move of the price in the near future too.