CCI Envelopes

Two yellow lines. This is similar to classical Envelopes but with automatic deviation.

The Envelopes indicator is a tool that attempts to identify the upper and lower bands of a trading range.

Aqua line. This is a classical Commodity Channel Index added to the Envelopes on the chart, not in a separate window.

The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is a technical indicator that measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price.

