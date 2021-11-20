CCI Envelopes
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 2.9
- Updated: 20 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Two yellow lines. This is similar to classical Envelopes but with automatic deviation.
The Envelopes indicator is a tool that attempts to identify the upper and lower bands of a trading range.
Aqua line. This is a classical Commodity Channel Index added to the Envelopes on the chart, not in a separate window.
The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is a technical indicator that measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price.