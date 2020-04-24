Moving Average on Moving Average with Alert

The indicator displays the usual Moving Average with input parameters: maPeriod_1; maMethod_1; maAppPrice_1.

Then it calculates and displays MA on MA1 with input parameters: maPeriod_2; maMethod_2.

Then it calculates and displays MA on MA2 with input parameters: maPeriod_3; maMethod_3.

If AlertsEnabled = true the Indicator will show the Alert (message window) with a text like this:

"Price going Down on ", Symbol(), " - ", Period(), " min", " price = ", Bid;

If eMailEnabled = true the Indicator will send you an eMail with the same text as Alert message with subject: "MAonMA" (of course you have to check Email tab in the Options window).

Recommended products
ABC Trend Levels
Oleksandr Novosiadlyi
Indicators
Description ABC Trend Levels is an indicator that identifies market trends and important trend support and resistance levels. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ ===== - indicator settings Maximum History Bars - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period - ATR indicator period (us
Dow trend bands
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Indicators
This indicator is not only for trading but also for learning, thanks to it, you can learn to identify trend, support and resistance. You've probably heard about the Dow trend theory, where higher highs and higher lows indicate an uptrend, and lower highs and lower lows indicate a downtrend. This indicator determines this trend based on the Dow Theory. You just need to enter a number representing the number of candles between extremes. The optimal solution is the number 3 (H1 TF), unless you wa
FREE
Moving Above Average
Leonid Basis
Indicators
A moving average is commonly used with time series data to smooth out short-term fluctuations and determine longer-term trends. The proposed indicator has an ability to increasing a smooth-effect. This indicator could play an important role in determining support and resistance. An input parameter nPeriod determines number of Bars for Moving AboveAverage calculation.
Trend Acceleration 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicators
"Trend Acceleration 4" is designed to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows three multi-time frame "Moving Averages" , which show the trend (tendency) of the price movement of financial instruments. They are the basis for analysis of dependencies, which with great success show the acceleration or deceleration of the trend (tendency) of the financial markets. The choice of using three moving averages in the "Trend Acceleration 4" indicator comes from the idea of ​​analy
SPV Body
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The SPV Body indicator displays the average analysis of the intersection of adjacent bars. The indicator can easily detect unusual market movements which can be used as a filter. For clarity, poke the graphs to the very beginning of the history when the bars were incomplete, and the indicator will easily display this anamaly. A very effective system for building various filters and confirmations of market entry, to exclude anomalies from trading. It also fixes cyclicity, it turns out that the in
Colored candles
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicators
Some candles have a strong tendency to continue the movement or to revert it. With the help of the Colored candles indicator such movements are clearly visible. This indicator calculates the parameters of each candle, as well as its volume, and after that it paints the candles depending on its strength and direction. Bullish candles are colored green and bearish candles - red. The greater the power of the bulls or the bears, the brighter the color. You can change the colors if you want. The indi
ZigZag Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator ZigZag to be drawn in a separate window below the main financial instrument. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist).  The indicator can
Vector Candle Zones Recover
Nicolo Maragno
Indicators
OVERVIEW The Vector Candle Zones Render indicator automatically renders boxes for vector candle zones that are yet to be recovered. The indicator is an implementation of an existing PVA candles indicator. Combine it with PVSRA and MarketMakerMethod strategy. FEATURES Software: MetaTrader4 - MT4 - 600+ build Timeframes: Multi-Timeframe Markets: Forex/Cryptos/Energies/Bonds/Metals/Indices/Futures/Commodities Customizable style parameters: Change Color style Change Percentage style C
Pipsurfer
Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
Indicators
Overview: With so much noise and distraction in the markets I wanted to create clarity for traders to have a simple, efficient, and fun trading experience. This is why I created Pipsurfer. Pipsurfer is an trend following indicator that visually shows you important Institutional Smart Money levels in the market and helps you to trace Market Structure in the markets. Most traders find it difficult to visually see trading elements such as trend, structure and momentum which are key for understandin
Trend Influencer
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description Trend Influencer is an indicator that determines the potential dynamics of the influence of trend wave movements on the market. The indicator is based on the value of moving averages corrected by the standard deviation. The indicator is displayed as a main dash-dotted moving average and a signal solid moving average. The signal moving average is colored blue or red depending on what type of trend is currently observed in the market. The indicator also draws inhibition levels - blue a
Pair chart nrp obs
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The indicator is based on pair trading methods. It is not redrawn unlike similar indicators. Shows correlation between two selected instruments in percent for a predetermined period, and the positions of the instruments relative to each other. Has a function for reverse display of any of the analyzed symbols - for instruments with negative correlation. Can be drawn as a line or as a histogram. Settings: Symb1 - first symbol name. Revers1 - reverse display of the first symbol. Symb2 - second symb
My Strategy MT4
Richard Osei
Indicators
This is a strategy builder indicator. It consists of almost all the technical indicators. Include notification and Buy/Sell arrows, Automatic Support and Resistance, and Sideways Detection (MT5 version does not include Sideways Detection and only one type of Support and Resistance).  The indicator includes: MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) RSI (Relative Strength Index) Stochastic CCI (Commodity Channel Index) ADX (Average Directional Moving Index) PSAR (Parabolic Stop and Reverse)
DPPD Dynamic Price Percent Deviation
Piotr Latoszynski
Indicators
DPPD (Dynamic Price Percent Deviation) is a simple yet effective indicator following the rule "buy low, sell high". Indicator can send e mail, alert, and MQL ID push notifications. There is also a possibility to set an individual personal notification at any deviation level. Individual notification can have an added individual comment. Why is DPPD dynamic? Because deviation is not measured from a static point. Deviation is measured as a price deviation from a given average in percent. Reccommend
Adx Crossing Indicator with alerts email
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicators
ndicador ADX Crossing Alertby Mr Beast El Indicador ADX Crossing Alert v1.0 es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para potenciar tu análisis técnico en MetaTrader, centrándose en las señales generadas por el cruce del Indicador de Dirección del Movimiento (ADX). Este indicador ofrece alertas visuales en el gráfico y la conveniencia de alertas via email, permitiéndote estar siempre al tanto de las oportunidades de trading. Características Destacadas: ADX Crossing Signals: El indicador utiliza el c
Royal Ace Signal Bar
Harry Irawan Chandra
Indicators
Are you a trend trader tired of noise, spikes and whipsaws?  The  Royal Ace Signal Bar  indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise around the mean price. It allows you to be steady when everyone else is shaky.  Amazingly easy to trade The indicator needs no optimization at all It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard The indicator is non-repainting Anatomy of the Indicator The  Royal Ace Signal Bar  indicator displays a col
Smart Help
Pavel Krysanov
5 (2)
Indicators
The 'Smart Help' indicator is an excellent assistant for beginners and experienced traders. It consists of 3 parts: The first part provides entry and exit signals in the form of arrows. The up arrow is a signal of an uptrend, the down arrow indicates a downward trend. The second part shows the direction and strength of the current trend. The third part provides information on the currency pair state. The current price is indicated at the top. Below it are: the daily Low and High, the point dista
Pair Power Matrix
Ziheng Zhuang
3.67 (3)
Indicators
This indicator is designed to show the pair power of the major 28 paris with RSI,Stochostic,and CCI. The power value is sorted from the weak to the strong. The weaker pairs: the pairs occurs at least 2 times in the top 3 rows The stronger pairs:   the pairs occurs at least 2 times in the bottom 3 rows Users can add another symbol, so it can calculate 28+1 symbols. My advice: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/729880 A free EA with Pair Power Matrix  ---  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/7328
Swing Failure Pattern
Ifeanyi Charles Nneli
Indicators
The Swing Failure Pattern indicator is an exceptional tool designed to highlight Swing Failure Patterns (SFP) on your trading chart. This unique pattern emerges when significant market participants drive liquidity, making it a potential signal for trend reversals. How to Use the Swing Failure Pattern Indicator? Swing Failure Patterns occur when a candle wick breaks above or below a recent swing level, only to close back within the previous level. This phenomenon often takes place due to signific
Channel MTF
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicators
The multitime frame channel indicator in automatic mode provides a visual display of support and resistance lines. It will be useful to all traders who use technical analysis in their work. The indicator can be used as a standalone market analysis tool, or as part of a trading strategy. Settings TimeFrame - timeframe to build the channel; Line color - The color of the channel lines; Mark the intersection? - Mark with a marker the price crossing the channel borders?
Traffic Light Indicator
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator shows: A green light in case the price goes up; A red light in case the price goes down; A yellow light in case there are a sideways trend. A sideways trend is the horizontal price movement that occurs when the forces of supply and demand are nearly equal. This typically occurs during a period of consolidation before the price continues a prior trend or reverses into a new trend
Dynamic Support x Resistance
Alberto Boada
Indicators
Powered by SVX Strategies Quant Team This indicator automates the identification of critical price levels based on higher timeframe market structure. It projects significant highs and lows directly onto your chart. Looking for Fully Automated Trading? While this tool helps with manual analysis, our institutional algorithms handle execution automatically. Copy our official signals here: Copy "Friday Pulse" (Conservative/Stable) Copy "SVX AI Systems" (High Growth) HOW IT WORKS Forget drawing lin
FREE
USDIndex
Jinxiong Yuan
Indicators
The USDIndex is the USD dollar index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and USDJPY.  Through this index, the direction of USD overall trend can be intuitively understood.  The USDIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of USDIndex and AUDIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency AUDUSD.  It is easy to understand that the currency AUDUSD is split into two indices, one is the USDIndex and
Price River
Leonid Basis
Indicators
The indicator creates 2 dot lines representing an upper and lower bands and the main indicator aqua line as the price power. If the main line is swimming inside the bands, then you should wait and watch before entering the market. When the main line jumps out or in the bands, then you should make a long or a short position.
Moving Average Currency Strength Meter
Emir Revolledo
4.32 (19)
Indicators
(Currently 30% OFF) Before reading the description of this indicator, I just want to introduce to you following concept Moving Average Line - Typical moving average which is based on one chart alone.  Currency Strength Line - The moving average of a certain pair in which the strength is based on 28 pairs. Can be said as the real moving average line. Moving Average indeed is one of the most popular indicator which almost every trader use. Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which
RSI Momentum Arrows
Martin Eshleman
Indicators
Summary This indicator is based on RSI and Momentum indicators. It also considers moving averages of these two indicators. The three indicators have adjustable settings. The arrows do not repaint since the indicator only uses confirmed values and waits for the candle to close before painting an arrow. The indicator is also able to alert when arrows appear. There are 3 types of alerts - Popup, Email and Mobile Push Notifications. The arrows can be used in the EA and the inputs can also be optimiz
FREE
Trend Transition
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Trend Transition is a hybrid indicator, as it is based on signals from several well-known products: RSI and MA. MA is a trend indicator of the average true range, which determines the range of minimum and maximum price fluctuations, as well as closing prices. RSI is an indicator of the family of oscillators. The indicator helps to calculate the oversold and overbought levels of a trading instrument. When a trend changes, the Trend Transition indicator uses a color alarm: blue - when changing f
Chefs Super Trend Plus Indicator
Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor
Indicators
A top-quality from the famous XSuper Trend indicator. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm, and implements many useful features Which includes Trend Indicators as Filters like MACD,CCI and Alligator. The Chefs Super Trend Plus Indicator is a great way to identify the current market trend. The indicator shows a clear distinction between uptrends and downtrends. The indicators has optional filters for sound signal. Suitable for the following trending pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY,
DisconnectionSaver
Vladimir Liubchenko
Indicators
This specific indicator is designed to solve one specific problem : In case the connection to the broker's server is lost, remember when the connection was lost, and at what time the connection was resumed. Thus, the user sees the time when there was no connection to the broker's server . An Alert box is displayed on the screen, which records when the connection was lost and resumed. Of course, the indicator will not react to slight losses of packets. For better visualization of the indicator op
Higher High Higher Close Lower Low Lower Close
Mark Flint
Indicators
The HHHC-LLLC indicator uses candle by candle analysis, based on the principle of trend confirmation from Higher High, Higher Close candles (bullish) and Lower Low, Lower Close candles (bearish). There is no lag, no re-painting, and averaging is not used. HHHC-LLLC helps confirm: market structure and levels - look left to see them line up trends, pullbacks & reversals Bull moves (blue), Bear moves (red) Structure Zig Zags (black dotted lines), for summarizing market moves exhaustion and stalling
Milky Way MT4
Leonid Basis
Indicators
The indicator MilkyWay is calculating and draws a blue or red ribbon as a trend and as a filter. In case the price is moving inside the ribbon you should not enter the market. In case you see a blue trend and the current price is above the blue ribbon than this is a good time to go Long. In case you see a red trend and the current price is below the red ribbon than this is a good time to go Short. Only 1 input parameter: nBars = 500; - number of Bars where the ribbon will appears.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
More from author
MultiTimeFrame DeMarker
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is based on a classic  DeMarker indicator. Multi TimeFrame indicator MTF-DeMarker shows data from the 4 timeframes by your choice. By default this indicator has external parameters: TF1 = 1; TimeFrame2b = true; TF2 = 5; TimeFrame3b = true; TF3 = 15; TimeFrame4b = true; TF4 = 60; InpPeriod = 14; You can change TF1-TF4 in the next limits: TF1 from M1 (1) to H4 (240) TF2 from M5 (5) to D1 (1440) TF3 from M15 (15) to W1 (10080) TF4 from M30 (30) to MN1 (43200) All chosen TFs should be
Flat Market
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This is a self-explanatory indicator - do nothing when the current price in the "fence" (flat) mode. Definition of a flat market: A market price that is neither Up nor Down. The input parameter  counted_bars  determines on how many bars the indicator's lines will be visible starting from the current Bar backward. The input parameter  barsNum  is used as a Period for aqua "fence" calculation.
MTF Fractal Support Resistance
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This Multi TimeFrame indicator is based on the "Fractals" classical indicator. 2 Inputs: TimeFrame1; TimeFrame2; You can put any available TimeFrame values (from M1 (Period_M1) to MN1 (Period_MN1)) equal or greater ( >= ) than the Period of the current Time Frame. The last Fractals will shown as color lines (Dots Line) of Support and Resistance for the Price moving.
MTF Stochastic RSI
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This is a Multi-Time indicator which allows to display RSI and Stochastic indicators from upper timeframes on a single chart. As an example: a single chart EURUSD M5 and RSI (blue line) and Stochastic (yellow line) from H1. Red Histogram is representing Lower trend and Green Histogram is representing Upper trend.
MTF Parabolic SAR with Alert and eMail
Leonid Basis
Indicators
When you put this Multi TimeFrame Parabolic SAR indicator on the chart it will automatically use Parabolic SAR from next available 3 timeframes. Green arrow will show the beginning of Up trend and Red arrow will show the beginning of Down trend. If AlertsEnabled = true, the indicator will show the Alert (message window) with a text like this: "Price going Down on ", Symbol(), " - ", Period(), " min", " price = ", Bid; If eMailEnabled = true the Indicator will send you an eMail with the same text
Trinity Impulse with Alert and eMail
Leonid Basis
Indicators
The zero line is characterized the Flat trend. V-shaped impulse indicates the entrance to the opposite direction. U-shaped impulse = entry orders in the same direction. If AlertsEnabled = true, the indicator will show the Alert (message window) with a text like this: "Price going Down on ", Symbol(), " - ", Period(), " min", " price = ", Bid; If eMailEnabled = true the indicator will send you an eMail with the same text an Alert message with subject: "Trinity-Impolse" (of course you have to chec
MTF CCI withTrigger
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Multi TimeFrame Indicator "MTF CCI Trigger" based on the Commodity Channel Index from the upper TF (input parameter "TimeFrame") yellow line. Aqua line is representing ATR envelopes from the current TF. Green and Red arrows is triggered by CCI and represented UP and DOWN trends accordingly.
Bear Bull Impulse
Leonid Basis
Indicators
The BBImpulse indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. You have MA input parameters: maPeriod - Moving Average period; maMODE - Moving Average mode (0 = MODE_SMA; 1 = MODE_EMA; 2 = MODE_SMMA; 3 = MODE_LWMA); maPRICE - Applied price (0=PRICE_CLOSE; 1=PRICE_OPEN; 2=PRICE_HIGH; 3=PRICE_LOW; 4=PRICE_MEDIAN; 5=PRICE_TYPICAL; 6=PRICE_WEIGHTED). Green Histogram is representing an UP-trend, Red Histogram is representing a Down-trend.
MTF ADX with Histogram
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Multi TimeFrame indicator MTF ADX with Histogram shows ADX indicator data from the TF by your choice. You may choose a TimeFrame equal or greater than current TF. Yellow line is representing a price trend from the upper TF. Green line is representing +DI from the upper TF. Red line is representing -DI from the upper TF. Green histogram is displaying an Up-trend. Red histogram is displaying a Down-trend.
High Low Exponential
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This Indicator creates 2 white lines based on Exponential Moving Averag e of High and Low prices. You can regulate how many bars will be involved in the calculation with input parameter HL_Period. Red and Blue arrows are displaying the moment to go Short and Long trades accordingly.
Moving Average Stepper
Leonid Basis
Indicators
The most common way to interpreting the price Moving Average is to compare its dynamics to the price action. When the instrument price rises above its Moving Average, a buy signal appears, if the price falls below its moving average, what we have is a sell signal. To avoid a spontaneous entries one may use this update from Moving Average Indicator = Stepper-MA.
Envelopes Stepper
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Envelopes technical Indicator is formed with two Moving Averages one of which is shifted upward and another one is shifted downward. Envelopes define the upper and the lower margins of the price range. Signal to sell appears when the price reaches the upper margin of the band; signal to buy appears when the price reaches the lower margin. To avoid a spontaneous entries one may use this update from Envelopes Indicator = Envelopes-Stepper.
Bollinger Bands Stepper
Leonid Basis
Indicators
The interpretation of the Bollinger Bands is based on the fact that the prices tend to remain in between the top and the bottom line of the bands. Abrupt changes in prices tend to happen after the band has contracted due to decrease of volatility; If prices break through the upper band, a continuation of the current trend is to be expected; If the pikes and hollows outside the band are followed by pikes and hollows inside the band, a reverse of trend may occur; The price movement that has starte
Fibonacci Average Stepper
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Fibonacci sequence is defined by integer sequence: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 34, 55, 89, 144, ... By definition, it starts from 0 and 1, the next number is calculated as a sum of two previous numbers. Instead of the standard moving average, the indicator uses the caluclation of average price in form: Bar0 + Bar1 + Bar2 + Bar3 + Bar5 + Bar8 + Bar13 +... Input parameters:  FiboNumPeriod (15) - Fibonacci period; nAppliedPrice (0) - applied price (PRICE_CLOSE=0; PRICE_OPEN=1; PRICE_HIGH=2; PRICE_LOW=
MA on MA on MA Stepper
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator present a main Moving Average line with input parameters maPeriod_1, maMethod_1 and maAppPrice_1. The second line will be a calculation of the Moving Average data of a first line with input parameters maPeriod_2, maMethod_2. The third line will be a calculation of the Moving Average data of a second line with input parameters maPeriod_3, maMethod_3. To avoid a spontaneous entries one may use this indicator-stepper.
Average Bar
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator (as almost all others) is based on classical Moving Averages. It shows the Average Bar under the current bar colored in aqua or over the current bar colored in orange. Input Parameters: ma_Period and ma_Method. The Average Bar maybe helpful to predict where the price will move in the nearest future. Of course, this "near future" depends of the current time frame.
Buy Sell Indicator
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Buy when the market is falling and sell when the market is rising. When the market is moving down you start observing and looking for buy signals. When the market is moving up you start looking for sell signals. This indicator points to the moments to Buy (Blue arrow) and to Sell (Orange arrow). Two input parameters: barsNumber and step for optimization (depending on symbol and Time Frame).
Traffic Light Indicator
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator shows: A green light in case the price goes up; A red light in case the price goes down; A yellow light in case there are a sideways trend. A sideways trend is the horizontal price movement that occurs when the forces of supply and demand are nearly equal. This typically occurs during a period of consolidation before the price continues a prior trend or reverses into a new trend
Sum of Ticks
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is created for M1 timeframe. It shows how many ticks has occurred during current minute and ( after the slash) the sum of points Up (aqua color) and Down (orange color). In times of a high trading activity a grow up number of ticks Up and Down will signal of a big move of the price in the near future. In times of a high trading activity a grow up number of sum of points Up and Down will signal of a big move of the price in the near future too.
CCI Envelopes
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Two yellow lines. This is similar to classical Envelopes but with automatic deviation. The Envelopes indicator is   a tool that attempts to identify the upper and lower bands of a trading range. Aqua line. This is a classical Commodity Channel Index added to the Envelopes on the chart, not in a separate window. The Commodity Channel Index ( CCI ) is a technical   indicator   that measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price.
Probability
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Probability deals with the likelihood of an event happening.   Forex   probability indicates a possibility at a specific time. This is because the forex market is highly volatile, and predicting future events affecting it is impossible. This indicator will show a positive number above the current High or negative number under the current Low as a probability of the trend. Higher time frames usually show a higher probability, even more then 100%.
Two Envelopes Paradox MT4
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Envelopes is an excellent indicator when the market is trending. Open Long position when the ClosePrice crossed the upper Aqua band. Close Long position when the Price crossed the upper Yellow band moving down. Open Short position when the ClosePrice crossed the lower Aqua band. Close Short position when the Price crossed the lower Yellow band moving up.
Moving Average Bars
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Moving Average Bars is a self-explanatory indicator with one input parameter: nPeriod. When the previous Price Close is above the previous indicator Bar, the probability to go Long is very high.   When the previous Price Close is under the previous indicator Bar, the probability to go Short is very high.
Fibonacci Moving Bars
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is based on the same idea as https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/2406 , but instead of Average Bars it uses series or Fibonacci sequence. When the previous Price Close is above the previous indicator Bar, the probability to go Long is very high. When the previous Price Close is under the previous indicator Bar, the probability to go Short is very high.
Five CCIs Main Pairs
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is based on two ideas: Correlations between 5 main currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD; US Dollar Index = the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. The use of the indicator is the same as classical  Commodity Channel Index  (CCI) indicator. CCI is calculated with the following formula:  (Typical Price - Simple Moving Average) / (0.015 x Mean Deviation) (Typical Price - Simple Moving Average) / (0.015 x Mean Deviation)
Tick by Tick
Leonid Basis
Indicators
A  tick  is a measure of the minimum upward or downward movement in the  price  of a security. A  tick  can also refer to the change in the  price  of a security from one trade to the next trade.  This indicator will show amounts of ticks when the price goes up and down. This indicator is designed for M1 time frame and shows: Sum of points when the price goes up (Green Histogram). Sum of points when the price goes down (Red Histogram). 
Moving Ribbon RVI
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is a combination of 2 classical indicators MA and RVI. The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) is a momentum indicator used in technical analysis that measures the strength of a trend by comparing a security's closing price to its trading range while smoothing the results using a simple moving average   The input parameter  counted_bars  determines how many bars the indicator's lines will be visible. The input parameter MaRviPeriod  is used for MA and RVI calculation.
Moving Ribbon Force
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is a combination of 2 classical indicators: MA and Force Index. The input parameter  counted_bars  determines on how many bars the indicator lines will be visible. The input parameter  MaForcePeriod  is used for MA and Force calculation. You may go Long if the current price crossed Up the Ribbon (HISTOGRAM)  and you may go Short if the current price crossed Down the Ribbon (HISTOGRAM)
Moving Bands CCI
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is a combination of 2 classical indicators: MA and CCI. Two moving averages form Upper and Lower bands. The input parameter  counted_bars  determines on how many bars the indicator's lines will be visible. The input parameter  barsNum  is used for MA and CCI calculation.
CCI Trigger MultiTimeFrame
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is using 2 classical indicators: Commodity Channel Index from the higher TF (which you may change using input parameter TimeFrame ) and Average True Range from the current TF. The Green ribbon indicates the upper trend and the Red ribbon indicates the down trend. Buy when the Yellow line crosses the Upper bound (Aqua line). Sell when the Yellow line crossover the Lower bound (Aqua line).
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review