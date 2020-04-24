Moving Average on Moving Average with Alert

The indicator displays the usual Moving Average with input parameters: maPeriod_1; maMethod_1; maAppPrice_1.

Then it calculates and displays MA on MA1 with input parameters: maPeriod_2; maMethod_2.

Then it calculates and displays MA on MA2 with input parameters: maPeriod_3; maMethod_3.

If AlertsEnabled = true the Indicator will show the Alert (message window) with a text like this:

"Price going Down on ", Symbol(), " - ", Period(), " min", " price = ", Bid;

If eMailEnabled = true the Indicator will send you an eMail with the same text as Alert message with subject: "MAonMA" (of course you have to check Email tab in the Options window).