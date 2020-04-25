Fibonacci Average Stepper
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.4
- Updated: 25 April 2020
- Activations: 5
Fibonacci sequence is defined by integer sequence: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 34, 55, 89, 144, ...
By definition, it starts from 0 and 1, the next number is calculated as a sum of two previous numbers.
Instead of the standard moving average, the indicator uses the caluclation of average price in form:
Bar0 + Bar1 + Bar2 + Bar3 + Bar5 + Bar8 + Bar13 +...
Input parameters:
- FiboNumPeriod (15) - Fibonacci period;
- nAppliedPrice (0) - applied price (PRICE_CLOSE=0; PRICE_OPEN=1; PRICE_HIGH=2; PRICE_LOW=3; PRICE_MEDIAN=4; PRICE_TYPICAL=5; PRICE_WEIGHTED=6);
- maPeriod (55) - period of MA;
- maMethod (0) - MA mode (MODE_SMA=0; MODE_EMA=1; MODE_SMMA=2; MODE_LWMA=3).