Fibonacci Average Stepper

Fibonacci sequence is defined by integer sequence: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 34, 55, 89, 144, ...

By definition, it starts from 0 and 1, the next number is calculated as a sum of two previous numbers.

Instead of the standard moving average, the indicator uses the caluclation of average price in form:



Bar0 + Bar1 + Bar2 + Bar3 + Bar5 + Bar8 + Bar13 +...

Input parameters: