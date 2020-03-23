MA on MA on MA Stepper
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.7
- Updated: 23 March 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator present a main Moving Average line with input parameters maPeriod_1, maMethod_1 and maAppPrice_1.
The second line will be a calculation of the Moving Average data of a first line with input parameters maPeriod_2, maMethod_2.
The third line will be a calculation of the Moving Average data of a second line with input parameters maPeriod_3, maMethod_3.
To avoid a spontaneous entries one may use this indicator-stepper.