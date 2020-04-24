Traffic Light Indicator
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 3.8
- Updated: 24 April 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator shows:
- A green light in case the price goes up;
- A red light in case the price goes down;
- A yellow light in case there are a sideways trend.
A sideways trend is the horizontal price movement that occurs when the forces of supply and demand are nearly equal. This typically occurs during a period of consolidation before the price continues a prior trend or reverses into a new trend