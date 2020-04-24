MTF ADX with Histogram
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.8
- Updated: 24 April 2020
- Activations: 5
Multi TimeFrame indicator MTF ADX with Histogram shows ADX indicator data from the TF by your choice.
You may choose a TimeFrame equal or greater than current TF.
- Yellow line is representing a price trend from the upper TF.
- Green line is representing +DI from the upper TF.
- Red line is representing -DI from the upper TF.
- Green histogram is displaying an Up-trend.
- Red histogram is displaying a Down-trend.