MTF Parabolic SAR with Alert and eMail

When you put this Multi TimeFrame Parabolic SAR indicator on the chart it will automatically use Parabolic SAR from next available 3 timeframes.

Green arrow will show the beginning of Up trend and Red arrow will show the beginning of Down trend.

If AlertsEnabled = true, the indicator will show the Alert (message window) with a text like this:

"Price going Down on ", Symbol(), " - ", Period(), " min", " price = ", Bid;

If eMailEnabled = true the Indicator will send you an eMail with the same text an Alert message with subject: "MTF-PSAR" (of course you have to check Email tab in the Options window).