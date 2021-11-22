MultiTimeFrame DeMarker
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.4
- Updated: 22 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on a classic DeMarker indicator.
Multi TimeFrame indicator MTF-DeMarker shows data from the 4 timeframes by your choice.
By default this indicator has external parameters:
- TF1 = 1;
- TimeFrame2b = true;
- TF2 = 5;
- TimeFrame3b = true;
- TF3 = 15;
- TimeFrame4b = true;
- TF4 = 60;
- InpPeriod = 14;
You can change TF1-TF4 in the next limits:
- TF1 from M1 (1) to H4 (240)
- TF2 from M5 (5) to D1 (1440)
- TF3 from M15 (15) to W1 (10080)
- TF4 from M30 (30) to MN1 (43200)
All chosen TFs should be not less then current timeframe.
You can use data from 4 or less TFs by using bool parameters: TimeFrame1b - TimeFrame4b.