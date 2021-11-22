MultiTimeFrame DeMarker

This indicator is based on a classic DeMarker indicator.

Multi TimeFrame indicator MTF-DeMarker shows data from the 4 timeframes by your choice.

By default this indicator has external parameters:

  • TF1 = 1;
  • TimeFrame2b = true;
  • TF2 = 5;
  • TimeFrame3b = true;
  • TF3 = 15;
  • TimeFrame4b = true;
  • TF4 = 60;
  • InpPeriod = 14;

You can change TF1-TF4 in the next limits:

  • TF1 from M1 (1) to H4 (240)
  • TF2 from M5 (5) to D1 (1440)
  • TF3 from M15 (15) to W1 (10080)
  • TF4 from M30 (30) to MN1 (43200)

All chosen TFs should be not less then current timeframe.

You can use data from 4 or less TFs by using bool parameters: TimeFrame1b - TimeFrame4b.

