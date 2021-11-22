MultiTimeFrame DeMarker

This indicator is based on a classic DeMarker indicator.

Multi TimeFrame indicator MTF-DeMarker shows data from the 4 timeframes by your choice.

By default this indicator has external parameters:

TF1 = 1;

TimeFrame2b = true;

TF2 = 5;

TimeFrame3b = true;

TF3 = 15;

TimeFrame4b = true;

TF4 = 60;

InpPeriod = 14;

You can change TF1-TF4 in the next limits:

TF1 from M1 (1) to H4 (240)

TF2 from M5 (5) to D1 (1440)

TF3 from M15 (15) to W1 (10080)

TF4 from M30 (30) to MN1 (43200)

All chosen TFs should be not less then current timeframe.

You can use data from 4 or less TFs by using bool parameters: TimeFrame1b - TimeFrame4b.