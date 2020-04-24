Bear Bull Impulse
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 3.4
- Updated: 24 April 2020
- Activations: 5
The BBImpulse indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator.
You have MA input parameters:
- maPeriod - Moving Average period;
- maMODE - Moving Average mode (0 = MODE_SMA; 1 = MODE_EMA; 2 = MODE_SMMA; 3 = MODE_LWMA);
- maPRICE - Applied price (0=PRICE_CLOSE; 1=PRICE_OPEN; 2=PRICE_HIGH; 3=PRICE_LOW; 4=PRICE_MEDIAN; 5=PRICE_TYPICAL; 6=PRICE_WEIGHTED).
Green Histogram is representing an UP-trend, Red Histogram is representing a Down-trend.