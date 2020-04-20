Trinity Impulse with Alert and eMail
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.4
- Updated: 20 April 2020
- Activations: 5
The zero line is characterized the Flat trend.
- V-shaped impulse indicates the entrance to the opposite direction.
- U-shaped impulse = entry orders in the same direction.
If AlertsEnabled = true, the indicator will show the Alert (message window) with a text like this:
"Price going Down on ", Symbol(), " - ", Period(), " min", " price = ", Bid;
If eMailEnabled = true the indicator will send you an eMail with the same text an Alert message with subject: "Trinity-Impolse" (of course you have to check "E-mail" tab in the "Options" window).