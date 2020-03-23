Five CCIs Main Pairs
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 5.42
- Updated: 23 March 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on two ideas:
- Correlations between 5 main currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD;
- US Dollar Index = the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies.
The use of the indicator is the same as classical Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator.
CCI is calculated with the following formula: (Typical Price - Simple Moving Average) / (0.015 x Mean Deviation)
