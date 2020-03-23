Five CCIs Main Pairs

This indicator is based on two ideas:

Correlations between 5 main currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD; US Dollar Index = the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies.

The use of the indicator is the same as classical Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator.

CCI is calculated with the following formula: (Typical Price - Simple Moving Average) / (0.015 x Mean Deviation)

