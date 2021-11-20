Moving Ribbon RVI

This indicator is a combination of 2 classical indicators MA and RVI.

The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) is a momentum indicator used in technical analysis that measures the strength of a trend by comparing a security's closing price to its trading range while smoothing the results using a simple moving average

The input parameter counted_bars determines how many bars the indicator's lines will be visible.

The input parameter MaRviPeriod is used for MA and RVI calculation.