Moving Ribbon RVI
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.2
- Updated: 20 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This indicator is a combination of 2 classical indicators MA and RVI.The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) is a momentum indicator used in technical analysis that measures the strength of a trend by comparing a security's closing price to its trading range while smoothing the results using a simple moving average
The input parameter counted_bars determines how many bars the indicator's lines will be visible.
The input parameter MaRviPeriod is used for MA and RVI calculation.