Moving Ribbon Force
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 24 April 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator is a combination of 2 classical indicators: MA and Force Index.
The input parameter counted_bars determines on how many bars the indicator lines will be visible.
The input parameter MaForcePeriod is used for MA and Force calculation.
You may go Long if the current price crossed Up the Ribbon (HISTOGRAM)
and
you may go Short if the current price crossed Down the Ribbon (HISTOGRAM)