Bollinger Bands Stepper
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 25 April 2020
- Activations: 5
The interpretation of the Bollinger Bands is based on the fact that the prices tend to remain in between the top and the bottom line of the bands.
- Abrupt changes in prices tend to happen after the band has contracted due to decrease of volatility;
- If prices break through the upper band, a continuation of the current trend is to be expected;
- If the pikes and hollows outside the band are followed by pikes and hollows inside the band, a reverse of trend may occur;
- The price movement that has started from one of the band’s lines usually reaches the opposite one. The last observation is useful for forecasting price guideposts.
To avoid a spontaneous entries one may use this update from Bollinger Bands Indicator = Bollinger Bands Stepper.