Basilisk of Saint Void

BASILISK OF SAINT VOID 1.414

The Architecture of Market Stasis

Basilisk of Saint Void is not a reactive scalper; it is a structural predator. Engineered for the high-liquidity environments of EURUSD and USDJPY, the Basilisk utilizes a non-linear, multi-layered defense system to transform market volatility into a disciplined, mathematical harvest.

🛡️ THE PETRIFICATION CLASS [GORGON STASIS]

Market chaos is neutralized through the Gorgon Stasis protocol. Unlike standard EAs that revenge-trade into a drawdown, the Basilisk utilizes an asymmetric penalty timer governed by π and e constants.

  • The Logic: Upon a detected loss, the system enters a "Clockwork Stasis," freezing activity for a Fibonacci-sequenced duration.

  • The Result: It waits for the market’s "viscosity" to return to profitable parameters before the next strike.

🐍 THE OPHIDIAN CLASS [ADAPTIVE POSITIONING]

The Basilisk’s strike is governed by the Ophidian Matrix, a three-tiered Bayesian-style risk engine that adapts in real-time to your account’s equity curve.

  • The Coiled Gorgon: The EA dynamically shifts between three distinct Fibonacci Risk Arrays. Each unit of the risk array is the minimum risk amount that is mapped to the allowable minimum lot.

  • Vipera Matrix: After each win, the "coil" relaxes, allowing for aggressive capital deployment. Conversely, after each loss, the matrix constricts, tightening position sizing to a defensive risk minimum. If losses persist, that higher end of the array is kept and likewise, if wins persist, the lower end is kept.

  • Ophidian Bayes: A posterior-probability update logic that checks every historical deal to calibrate the very next lot size so no two consecutive trades have the same risk minimum - unless, of course, we're at Array's End.

⚙️ ARCHITECTURAL PRECISION [V1.414]

Named for the Pythagoras Constant, Version 1.414 is optimized for "Diagonal Risk Management." It treats the market as a geometric void, calculating entry and exit points with the cold indifference of a machine-god.

  • Optimized for Majors: Specifically tuned for the deep liquidity and structural respect of EURUSD and USDJPY, most particularly, the M1 timeframe.

  • Failsafe Engineering: Hardcoded risk-caps and normalization logic ensure your margin is never over-leveraged by an anomaly.

📥 THE VOID IS WAITING.

The market never sleeps, but it can be petrified. Download the demo of Basilisk of Saint Void and witness the transition from reactive trading to clockwork extraction.


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Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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