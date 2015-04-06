Clustering Trend is always in operation - after the first position, provided that the position is not closed with stops. You can test the bot on any part of the history, the bot is configured to pass the entire history, but if you need to increase productivity in a specific area, you can optimize the bot for more productive work, but in a shorter part of the history.





The bot works without trailing stops, breakevens or anything like that. The principle of operation is that there is a signal, then there is an entry into the market, there is an opposite signal, then the closing of a reverse position and entry in a new direction. Clustering Trend works on a safe principle - there is only one position that you can protect with stops.





Working conditions (default).

EURUSD symbol.

Period H1.

Leverage 1: 100.

Deposit 1000 (at default risk).

Money Management.

If you change the risks, then indicate what your base deposit is in the bot settings, and with what risk you want to work based on the base deposit. Risk settings can be set different for channel and trend trading. You can also set stop loss and take profit at will, just check that the logic of work is not corrupted, that is, do not set too small parameters, check on the tester before using.