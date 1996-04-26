Channel Smooth - Forex channel indicator is a very useful and relevant tool for any trader, thanks to which you can efficiently and competently perform plotting on the chart, including automatically, without wasting time on independent calculations and eliminating the risk of incorrect point selection. Channels are needed to trade channel strategies that involve working within a certain price range.





The key difference between the Channel Smooth indicator and other channel indicators (for example, from the same Bollinger) is that Channel Smooth takes into account not simple moving averages, but twice smoothed ones, which, on the one hand, makes it possible to more clearly determine the market movement, but on the other hand makes the indicator less sensitive.