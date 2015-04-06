Provided
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Provided is a trend trading Expert Advisor based on the simplest indicator strategy of following the market towards global price movements. The robot can effectively trade on almost any trading asset or currency pair, but subject to proper optimization. It is recommended to use the robot on the hourly chart of the Euro / Dollar currency pair.
List of all settings:
- Magic - Magic number.
- StartVolume - Sets the lot size for entering the market.
- OnRisk - Activates Money Management.
- PercentRisk - Adjusts the risk.
- MaxSpread - Limits the Max spread (at which you can still enter the market).
- StopLoss - Stop Loss.
- TakeProfit - Take Profit.
- TotalEquityRisk - Maximum drawdown for closing.
- TotalEquityProfit - Maximum profit for closing.
- TrailingOn - Activates Trailing.
- TrailingStart - Start of trailing.
- TrailingStop - Trailing stop.
- ModernPeriod, Size, Beam, Period - Parameters regulate market entry.