Chaos Trend is an arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. More reliably, the Forex Chaos Trend indicator is a real trading strategy with which you can achieve the desired results.





As soon as the Chaos Trend indicator is installed, the main indicators for the price of the traded pair will immediately begin to be recalculated, based on the postulates of technical analysis. In addition, when potential entry points are detected, visual indicators in the form of arrows are shown in the terminal, which is convenient because it allows you to be aware when you can profitably open a Forex order.





You can trade in any currencies, because the strategy is universal and shows entry signals, relying on price patterns.