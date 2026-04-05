Toroid
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Toroid - The indicator reflects information in a visual form, it can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. It generates fairly frequent and accurate signals. The indicator can be used as the main one for determining the trend. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. Uses two parameters for settings. The smart indicator algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates input signals. It is based on the signals of elementary indicators and a special algorithm for analysis. The indicator shows favorable moments for entering the market.