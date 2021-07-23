Trend Improved - Arrow trend indicator, without lagging and redrawing, is used by traders in trending strategies in trading on financial markets (Forex, CFDs, binary options).





Key parameter MinAngle - The parameter is set in pips. For each instrument, select individually, start from scratch. If the parameter is too large then there will be no signals.





The tool, at the very least, deserves attention for its signal accuracy and intuitiveness. Increasing the Period parameters decreases the number of signals, but increases the accuracy. With a successful setting of all the indicator parameters, it is possible to select excellent combinations of signals. Works on all instruments and all timeframes.