Intel Trend Ex is a forex trending bot based on the Intel Trend indicator.





Principle of operation.

A bot created on the basis of this Intel Trend indicator and working on the principle - if there is an indicator signal, then the bot has closed an opposite deal and opened a new deal in the specified direction. It is also possible to work only for buy or sell, in which case the bot will simply close the deal without opening it in the opposite direction. The bot is also equipped with an adaptive position exit system.





Are the settings files for the demonstration listed in the discussion? also use it for optimization. The main thing to understand is that the indicator parameters must be optimized for each instrument and each timeframe.