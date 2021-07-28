Trend First Derivative RSI Ex

Trend First Derivative RSI is a Forex trending bot based on the is a Forex trending bot based on the First Derivative RSI indicator.





In the screenshots you can see tests that show the bot can work for 1,3,6 years, the timeframe is one hour. These are demo tests that show that it is realistic to go through significant sections of history with a different indicator and simple rules. Below in the text you will see a description of the rules of work. For real work, optimization is proposed for 3-12 months and work up to 1-2 months. Optimization is fast because it is possible at open prices. And since the rules for the bot's operation are simple, the optimization set also works for all ticks and, of course, for checkpoints. Also, pay attention to the minimum spread for the indicator, it is used to calculate the profitability of signals.





Principle of operation.

A bot created on the basis of this Trend First Derivative RSI indicator and working on the principle - if there is an indicator signal, then the bot has closed an opposite deal and opened a new deal in the specified direction. It is also possible to work only for buy or sell, in which case the bot will simply close the deal without opening it in the opposite direction. The bot is also equipped with an adaptive position exit system. If the indicator does not give a positive signal for a long time, the bot, having calculated the average holding time of a trade by the indicator and knowing the average profit indicators of the trade, will automatically look for the moment of exiting the trade when the price is approaching even without a signal. In this form, the bot can be bought, downloaded and used for work. The bot is as simple as possible! The bot fully reflects the work of the indicator. Moreover, the bot can be optimized (by optimizing the parameters of the indicator itself) and thus automatically obtain the most optimal indicator indicators for the required period of history.





You can buy an indicator and create a bot based on it without buying this development. The principle of operation is fully described in this description. In fact, the whole principle is described in the previous paragraph, just modify the money management to it as desired, error control, control of the averaged output and correct signal processing.





The configuration files for the demonstration are listed in the discussion. The main thing to understand is that the indicator parameters must be optimized for each instrument and each timeframe.